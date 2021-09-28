WorldatWork Significantly Expands Middle East, North Africa Presence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldatWork, one of the only non-profit training organizations offering certifications in Arabic, has announced that it is expanding its global footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region through a strategic partnership with Talent at Work LLC, a leading education management organization based in the United Arab Emirates.

This expansion is set to enable WorldatWork to better serve and educate its membership and HR and Rewards professionals in the MENA region. It will also allow the organization to continue to support the substantial government and public service institutions it already serves in the region.

"Talent at Work strongly believes in the vision of WorldatWork to cultivate productive and inspired workforces," said Dipti Rane, co-founder and partner at Talent at Work. "With the increased drive of nationalization programs, the launch of new legislations to attract and retain talent in the region, and the initiatives for pay equity, only a leading association like WorldatWork can cater to the requirements of all stakeholders."

Gaelle Lahad, co-founder and partner at Talent at Work, added: "WorldatWork's MENA team and leadership are dedicated to expanding the association's footprint in the region and leading on the capability development of human capital professionals and leaders. WorldatWork's successful development and delivery of the region's first Arabic HR Certification is a testament to this commitment."

WorldatWork CEO Scott Cawood, Ed.D, CCP, GRP, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion: "We are very excited and proud to be so closely aligned with Talent At Work. Our ability to put a WorldatWork team in the United Arab Emirates enables us to better fulfill our goal of developing people and enhancing business growth by directly delivering our premium education solutions and certifications to this incredibly vibrant and important part of the world."

About WorldatWork

WorldatWork is the leading global nonprofit organization for professionals engaged in the critically important practice of Compensation and Rewards. We serve those who are responsible for cultivating productive, inspired, and committed workers in workplaces all around the globe. We support the design and delivery of remuneration and incentive programs and capabilities with our education and certifications; idea exchange; thought leadership; knowledge creation; information sharing; research; advocacy; and networking.

For more details on WorldatWork, please visit www.worldatwork.org or follow us on Twitter: @WorldatWork and LinkedIn: @WorldatWork.

About Talent at Work

Talent at Work is an industry pioneer focusing on providing a "license to operate" solutions in the MENA region. Embedded with values of excellence, integrity, and transparency, their vision is to be the best Talent & Human Capital Development Experts who understand the region's pulse and requirements and match it with outstanding service and solutions. For more details on Talent at Work, please visit www.taw.global or follow us on LinkedIn @TaWGlobal.

Media Contact:

Chris Roe, Marketing Director

[email protected]

480-304-6847

SOURCE WorldatWork

Related Links

http://www.worldatwork.org

