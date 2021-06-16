World's Best Cat Litter™ to Donate up to 3 Million Pounds in Latest GiveLitter™ Campaign

MUSCATINE, Iowa, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World's Best Cat Litter™ is giving cat lovers a chance to get their cat on a bag and give litter as part of a one-of-a-kind campaign to donate millions of pounds of the brand's naturally safe litter to hardworking shelters across the U.S.

The "World's Best Cat Contest" — which launches June 16 — encourages cat lovers to share a picture of their cat for a chance to be featured on a limited run of World's Best Cat Litter™ products, as well as win other great prizes.

The grand prize winner will be selected by World's Best Cat Litter™ following rounds of voting from cat-loving fans. Ten lucky finalists will also receive a year's supply of litter.

Fans can help give litter throughout the contest by sharing their entries with #GIVEACRAP on social media or by voting. For every vote, photo or hashtag shared, the brand will donate litter. Fans not entered into the contest can also donate by simply sharing #GIVEACRAP on social media.

The #1 natural cat litter brand is launching the contest as part of its GiveLitter™ initiative — which makes it easy and free to donate litter to hardworking shelters.

Having already donated over a million pounds of litter in the previous campaign, the brand is upping the ante this time around by increasing the goal to 3 million pounds of litter—one for each of the 3+ million cats that find their way into shelters each year.

"As a brand dedicated to cat lovers, it's going to be fun to see a fan's special feline on our bags. But the real winners will be the shelters working tirelessly to find homes for cats. We've seen what good we can do when we ask people to #GIVEACRAP and donate. This will be huge," said Jean Broders, Director of Marketing, Kent Pet Group. "

About GiveLitter™:

Launched in 2010, GiveLitter™ has supported animal shelters and cat adoption by donating litter to shelters across the country. This annual charitable initiative involves World's Best Cat Litter™ partnering with customers to help get the word out about animal welfare issues, promote pet adoption, and donate free cat litter to shelters. The GiveLitter™ program is an active, ongoing effort, and every purchase of World's Best Cat Litter™ helps support shelter cats. For more information about GiveLitter™, visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com/donate-cat-litter.

About World's Best Cat Litter™:

World's Best Cat Litter™ is a family of natural cat litters that harnesses the power of naturally absorbent corn to guarantee outstanding odor control, quick clumping and easy scooping. Offered in a variety of clumping formulas and sizes, the litter is available online and in PetSmart®, PETCO®, Target® and select Walmart® stores, and other leading pet and grocery stores nationwide. World's Best Cat Litter™ is produced by Kent Pet Group, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

