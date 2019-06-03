World's Best Cat Litter™ To Donate Up To One Million Pounds Of Litter When Cat Lovers #giveacrap

MUSCATINE, Iowa, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World's Best Cat Litter™ is launching its largest charitable push to date by promising to donate up to one million pounds of litter to shelters if cat lovers share the hashtag #giveacrap on social media.

The campaign, which runs throughout June's Adopt-A-Cat month, is part of the brand's annual GiveLitter™ initiative — which makes it easy and free for people to donate much-needed litter to shelters across the United States.

Supporters will be asked to simply share the hashtag #giveacrap on their social media, along with a picture of their cat. For every post, World's Best Cat Litter™ will donate one pound of its high-performance corn litter. Supporters can also participate by going online (www.worldsbestcatlitter.com/give-a-crap) and wrapping a photo in a custom #GIVEACRAP photo frame and sharing it on social media. For every share of the custom frame, World's Best Cat Litter™ will donate five pounds of litter.

"Each year more than three million cats land in the care of hardworking shelters. They need a place to go before they go to a good home," said Jean Broders, senior brand manager, Kent Pet Group. "World's Best Cat Litter isn't just a name on our bags — it's a commitment to being the type of brand that stands behind the beliefs of cat lovers. We know they want the best for these shelter cats and we're giving them a million reasons to feel good about showing it."

This year's GiveLitter™ initiative has identified 20 shelters who were eager to participate and grateful for the timing of the donation.

Sandra Harrison, Executive Director of Kitten Rescue in Los Angeles, CA, is especially thankful for the delivery.

"Kitten Rescue is so excited to be part of this year's GiveLitter campaign! We are grateful to have been chosen and value our partnership with World's Best Cat Litter," said Harrison. "Over the years World's Best Cat Litter has donated thousands of pounds of litter to our shelter. The money that we have saved from not having to pay for litter has enabled us to use those resources to pay for food and medical care for our cats."

About GiveLitter™:

Launched in 2010, GiveLitter™ has supported animal shelters and cat adoption by donating litter to shelters across the country. This annual charitable initiative involves World's Best Cat Litter™ partnering with customers to help get the word out about animal welfare issues, promote pet adoption, and donate free cat litter to shelters. The GiveLitter™ program is an active, ongoing effort, and every purchase of World's Best Cat Litter™ helps support shelter cats. For more information about GiveLitter™, visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com/donate-cat-litter .

About World's Best Cat Litter™:

World's Best Cat Litter™ is a family of natural cat litters that harnesses the power of naturally absorbent corn to guarantee outstanding odor control, quick clumping and easy scooping. Offered in a variety of clumping formulas and sizes, the litter is available online and in PetSmart®, PETCO®, Target® and select Walmart® stores, and other leading pet and grocery stores nationwide. World's Best Cat Litter™ is produced by Kent Pet Group, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

Visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com

SOURCE World's Best Cat Litter

Related Links

http://www.worldsbestcatlitter.com

