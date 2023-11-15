World's cities across the wealth divide, critically unprepared as climate events become more extreme, new study shows

The Resilient Cities Index 2023 is a new global benchmark from Economist Impact and Tokio Marine Group that measures 25 major cities' ability to cope with a spectrum of shocks.

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cities across the world lack the infrastructure, societal safety nets and robust environmental policies needed to combat the worsening impacts of climate change, according to a major new report released today.

Examining critical facets of urban life, the Resilient Cities Index 2023, which was devised by Economist Impact and sponsored by Tokio Marine Group, delves into 25 global cities' ability to evade, withstand, and recover from a spectrum of shocks and long-term stresses through four pivotal themes – Critical infrastructure, Environment, Socio-institutional, and Economic Resilience. See data story with full results here.

While cities in emerging economies are especially poorly equipped to recover from droughts, flooding, extreme heat and rising sea levels, those in wealthy countries are also unprepared for the future shocks associated with a warming planet, according to research.

With global leaders meeting to discuss climate action at COP28 in Dubai this month, the index is a timely reminder of the vulnerability of urban centres and the urgent need to bolster their defences against the impacts of natural disasters and extreme weather to mass migration and deepening inequality.

The study shows that emerging cities, in particular, urgently need to become more resilient to the effects of climate change. Unbearable, deadly heat will increasingly impact vulnerable groups in cities that do not have a detailed heat plan – including Bangkok, Cairo, Dubai, Jakarta and New Delhi, according to the index. Several cities in Asia – including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta and Dhaka – are extremely vulnerable to flooding.

Dhaka and New Delhi also prove to be the least resilient to air pollution, which kills 7 million people globally each year. With air pollutants and greenhouse gases often coming from the same sources, the two issues should be tackled jointly. Both cities rank poorly for congestion management in the index and neither have a city-level net zero target or plan.

Melbourne, New York City and Los Angeles – representing some of the wealthiest cities in the index–sit in the top three spots for their environmental resilience. The cities that are the least able to fend off the most extreme effects of climate change are also those with the least amount of capital to do so.

While cities around the world are recognising the need to build resilience in the face of growing environmental, social and economic uncertainties; translating intentions into action remains a formidable hurdle, according to the research.

The report concludes that the key to building resilient cities lies in empowering communities as active participants through the democratisation of information. Social cohesion efforts are essential, focusing on integration programmes for vulnerable populations. Supporting innovation is pivotal, allowing cities to develop scalable solutions, predict risks and monitor progress effectively.

The Resilient Cities Index 2023 will launch at an event in London, UK, hosted by Tokio Marine Group. The index key findings will be presented by Jonathan Birdwell, global head, policy & insights, Economist Impact.

Quote 1: "It is often assumed that wealthier cities are relatively safer from shocks or crises, but our index proves otherwise. Our research definitively shows that some of the world's most developed cities are still vulnerable to a vast array of socio-economic and environmental risks. Our index is one of the most up-to-date assessments of where cities must rapidly close the gaps in the market today." Jonathan Birdwell, global head, policy & insights, Economist Impact.

Quote 2: "A resilience strategy is not something developed at a desk by a city official. Cities need to bring a variety of stakeholders together around the table, including community representation and the poor and vulnerable. Depending on the kind of shock and stress, listening to the voices of the people most affected is important." Katrin Bruebach, global director of programmes and delivery, Resilient Cities Network.

Quote 3: "Cities are the hotspots of climate and other risks in present as well as future. Cities also have the largest concentration of different types of resources. Therefore, it is important to make cities resilient, which will enhance the safety of its citizens and sustainability of city services, including businesses. The Resilient Cities Index has developed a unique methodology, which assesses a city's resilience and will help to take decisive actions at local governments and citizen levels."

Professor Rajib Shaw, Graduate School of Media and Governance, Keio University.

You can find the full report and data story here

Notes to Editors

The Resilient Cities Index is a global policy benchmarking tool to measure cities' resilience. The index was developed by Economist Impact, and supported by Tokio Marine Group. The index defines resilient cities as those that are able to predict, fend off, adapt to and recover from environmental, economic, social, and climate changes efficiently. A resilient city values learning and innovation to bounce back better from a shock and thrive in altered circumstances.

The index assesses the performance of 25 cities across four pillars (critical infrastructure, environment, socio-institutional and economic), 19 indicators and 41 sub-indicators. The index framework was developed through extensive desktop research and expert interviews, and is made up of quantitative and qualitative sub-indicators. The 25 index cities include nine cities from Asia-Pacific, five cities from Americas, seven cities from Europe and four cities from Middle East and Africa. The data was collected over four months, between May and August 2023.

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage a globally influential audience. We believe that evidence-based insights can open debate, broaden perspectives and catalyse progress. The services offered by Economist Impact previously existed within The Economist Group as separate entities, including EIU Thought Leadership, EIU Public Policy, EIU Health Policy, Economist Events, EBrandConnect and SignalNoise. We are building on a 75-year track record of analysis across 205 countries. Along with framework design, benchmarking, economic and social impact analysis, forecasting and scenario modelling, we provide creative storytelling, events expertise, design-thinking solutions and market-leading media products, making Economist Impact uniquely positioned to deliver measurable outcomes to our clients.

About Tokio Marine Group

The world is facing an unprecedented rise in the complexity, volatility, and frequency of risk. Insurance companies must not only respond to disasters, but also work to reduce their occurrence and impact, thereby contributing to a more sustainable society both today and for future generations. The Resilient Cities Index 2023 was sponsored by Tokio Marine Group (TMG) to establish a research programme that will measure the resilience of societies and cities, identify the gaps and challenges and give insights into the opportunities and the way forward. Tokio Marine Group is one of the largest and longest standing insurance groups in the world. Founded in 1879, it comprises a strategic collection of leading insurance businesses united by a shared commitment to doing the right thing for our customers and communities. We provide support, strength, and stability to our customers and society in a world filled with risk. We give people the confidence to explore new possibilities and take the next step forward. We help build more resilient economies, industries, and societies in a rapidly changing world. The Index, supported by insights from prominent authorities on urban resilience, is intended to empower policymakers, city planners, and communities to formulate targeted strategies that help ensure that cities not only survive but thrive amidst challenges.

