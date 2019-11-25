'World's Fastest' UPS Truck to be sold in Online Auction

LEXINGTON, N.C., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Iron Horse Auction Company of Rockingham, NC is conducting an Online Auction of NASCAR Race Cars, a 1957 Cadillac Limousine once owned by the Reynolds Family of Reynolds Tobacco, Show Cars and Trailers, Heavy Duty Trucks, and the famed UPS Truck that Dale Jarrett drove in his final year of racing before retirement.

The Online Auction is scheduled to begin December 4, 2019 and conclude December 11, 2019. The items are being sold for JKS Incorporated, located at 301 Welcome Center Drive in Lexington, NC.

Chris J Crawford of Iron Horse Auction Company states, "This is an amazing group of vehicles and trailers being offered at auction. Once again our friends at JKS, Inc. are bringing some incredible, one of a kind items to auction, including some one-of-a-kind and extremely famous vehicles!"

Auction Open House Inspections are open to the public and will be held Wednesday December 4 and Tuesday December 10 from 10 AM to 2 PM at JKS, Inc. in Lexington, NC.

For further information or to view the current bids, go to www.ironhorseauction.com or call: 800-997-2248

For interviews, contact:

Chris J Crawford, Auctioneer at 919.935.1974

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

174 Airport Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

910-997-2248

www.ironhorseauction.com

SOURCE Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ironhorseauction.com

