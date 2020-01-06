World’s First Four-Sided 4DX Screen Revealed at CES 2020

Product to debut at CES 2020 is the 4DX Screen, which blends two of the most advanced cinema technologies on the market today with its cutting-edge convergence technology, resulting in a breakthrough cinematic platform that will define the future of cinema. As part of the evolution of the 4DX and ScreenX formats, not only is the cinema screen surrounded by three sides, but the ceiling is also transformed as a screen completely encompassing the cinema space. 4DX Screen is the most advanced cinema in the world, patented with over 220 unique technologies.

4DX Screen is the first of its kind in the world of cinema. The sidewalls of the auditorium are curved to a trapezoidal shape, diminishing image distortion to provide a more comfortable, and seamless panoramic viewing experience. On top of the unique trapezoidal screen structure is the ceiling screen that covers the remaining unused space of the auditorium. Facing the enveloped screen space are state-of-the-art 4DX motion chairs, which are the most advanced form of 4DX chair available on the market. With up to 10 times wider range of motion than the previous model, the latest 4DX model has large sway and wide pitch mechanisms, offering a smoother riding experience.

The company will also introduce an ultra-wide zoom lens in development, which can reduce projection distance by 70 percent compared to standard projection lens with a throw ratio of 1.8. The custom lens for digital cinema projection has a throw ratio of 0.55 to 0.7, which means the projector can be placed closer upfront or screen size can be up to three times larger in size in a fixed auditorium size, which can provide flexibility in terms of auditorium design and increase the efficiency of preexisting spaces.

JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX said: "Our company is dedicated to pioneering the cinematic industry to adapt to the rapidly evolving technology. We are confident that the latest 4DX Screen cinema, will deliver an enhanced cinema experience for existing movie-goers and attract young generations to the cinemas."

With over 1030 auditoriums combined, ScreenX and 4DX are globally recognized premium movie formats with large fandoms. ScreenX utilizes the entire auditorium space to provide panoramic and immersive viewing experience without the aid of VR glasses, which can have a disturbing effect to some viewers. 4DX is the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films, providing moviegoers with an exciting cinematic experience that utilizes all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. It also incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 22 different effects, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie.

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading cinema technology company headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative premium formats for theaters worldwide that include 4DX, ScreenX, and 4DX Screen for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other various special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 22 effects, maximizing the excitement of the movie beyond the limits of audio and video. Since its inception, more than 700 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. More than 82,500 4DX seats operate in 731 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries. ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting that expands the cinema space by projecting images onto left and right sides of the cinema wall, creating an immersive and panoramic viewing experience. ScreenX is the fastest glowing premium format in the market with over 306 auditoriums in 32 countries to date.

CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in the Live Events category by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with Silver Edison Awards™ in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com and www.screenx.co.kr

