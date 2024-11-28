World's First Fully Automated, Digitalized Future Materials Recovery Facility Begins Operations in Tianjin

DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the global drive toward a circular economy, DataBeyond Technology has successfully designed, constructed, and fully operationalized the Tianjin Baoyuan Materials Recovery Facility (MRF). This trailblazing facility integrates automation, digitalization, and intelligent systems to establish a new benchmark for the recycled materials industry, demonstrating China's robust capacity for advancing industrial transformation and upgrading in the sector.

Automation: Efficiency through Technology

Fully Automated Digitalized Future Material Recovery Facility

The Tianjin Baoyuan MRF leverages fully automated production lines to deliver high-efficiency recycling operations.

Daily Processing Capacity of 50 Tons: Far surpassing traditional recovery methods, the facility employs automated feeding and intelligent sorting systems that significantly reduce manual labor, cut costs, and minimize operational errors.

Far surpassing traditional recovery methods, the facility employs automated feeding and intelligent sorting systems that significantly reduce manual labor, cut costs, and minimize operational errors. Precision Sorting Across Multiple Categories: DataBeyond's advanced optical sorters efficiently handle diverse materials, including high quality specific brand bottles, high quality clear bottles, blue and clear bottles, green bottles, meal trays, metals, glass, and miscellaneous plastics. These technologies not only enhance sorting speed but also improve sorting quality, ensuring premium-grade materials for downstream processing.

DataBeyond's advanced optical sorters efficiently handle diverse materials, including high quality specific brand bottles, high quality clear bottles, blue and clear bottles, green bottles, meal trays, metals, glass, and miscellaneous plastics. These technologies not only enhance sorting speed but also improve sorting quality, ensuring premium-grade materials for downstream processing. Optimized Workforce Allocation: By fully adopting automation, the Tianjin Baoyuan MRF achieves the ideal synergy of "replacing humans with machines" and "streamlining for efficiency," marking a critical milestone in the industry's evolution.

Digitalization: Transparency in Operations Management

Digitalization is at the core of the Tianjin Baoyuan MRF, with an intelligent settlement system encompassing every stage of the process from waste weighing, pricing, and impurity deduction to detailed sorting, data analysis, traceability, aggregation, and storage. This robust digital backbone enables transparent and efficient facility management.

Data Traceability: Each batch of incoming materials is traceable back to specific suppliers or waste stations, ensuring a transparent and accountable supply chain.

Each batch of incoming materials is traceable back to specific suppliers or waste stations, ensuring a transparent and accountable supply chain. Real-Time Analytics: The system continuously collects and analyzes material composition data, providing scientific insights to guide production decisions.

The system continuously collects and analyzes material composition data, providing scientific insights to guide production decisions. Comprehensive Partner Profiles: Digital archives for each partner capture critical metrics such as delivery frequency, material composition, and annual volumes, fostering refined operations and long-term collaboration.

Digital archives for each partner capture critical metrics such as delivery frequency, material composition, and annual volumes, fostering refined operations and long-term collaboration. Industry Transformation: By embedding digitalization into its operations, the facility shifts from experience-based management to a data-driven approach, driving both standardization and efficiency in the recycling industry.

Intelligence: Flexibility for Market Adaptation

Intelligent systems grant the Tianjin Baoyuan MRF the flexibility to adapt to ever-evolving market demands.

Dynamic Operations: The facility can seamlessly adjust sorting categories and operational modes in response to market needs, offering unparalleled flexibility and convenience.

The facility can seamlessly adjust sorting categories and operational modes in response to market needs, offering unparalleled flexibility and convenience. Learning New Material Profiles: Intelligent sorting equipment can quickly "learn" the characteristics of new waste types by updating its database, ensuring continuous precision in sorting operations.

Intelligent sorting equipment can quickly "learn" the characteristics of new waste types by updating its database, ensuring continuous precision in sorting operations. Sustained Competitiveness: This adaptive production capability empowers the facility to stay ahead in a fast-changing market, responding swiftly to shifts while maintaining its competitive edge.

DataBeyond Technology: Pioneering Productivity in Recycling

The Tianjin Baoyuan MRF serves as a model of success for the recycling industry. Through this innovative integration of automation, digitalization, and intelligence, DataBeyond Technology once again demonstrates its leadership in advancing high-quality, full-chain operations in the recycled materials sector. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to building a resource-efficient society and driving the growth of the circular economy.

