World's First?! Green Science Alliance Developed Plant-Based Biodegradable Vegan Nail Tips with "Re:soil" Trademark

20 Jul, 2023

KAWANISHI, Japan, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. developed plant based biodegradable vegan nail tips "with Re:soil" trademark. The brand name "Re:soil" originates from the concept of developing cosmetic products which returns back to soil by biodegradation. This time, nail tips were made from plant so that they can be called vegan nail tips. There are a few vegan nail polish products in the market already but one would not see vegan nail tips. This type of nail tips can contribute reducing CO2 emission. Furthermore, since these products are biodegradable, they can contribute reducing plastic pollutions too.

Biodegradable Vegan Nail Tips decorated with Conventional Nail Polish
Vegan Nail Tips decorated with Water based Biomass Biodegradable Nail Polish
Vegan Nail Tips decorated with Water based Biomass Biodegradable Nail Polish

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. is aiming to replace all the petroleum, fossil fuel based chemical products with natural plant biomass based chemical products. The mother company is Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. and they have been developing petroleum-based color chemical product over 85 years. Dr. Ryohei Mori always had concern about environmental damage. He has established internal startup company named Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. who focuses on developing natural biomass based chemical products such as biomass biodegradable plastics, biomass biodegradable resin, biomass coating, biomass glue, biomass paint, biomass color etc... He is trying to replace all the petroleum-based chemicals into natural biomass-based chemicals in the world. In addition, recently, he already had developed water-based biomass biodegradable nail polish and 100 % vegan nail remover. And this time, Dr. Ryohei Mori has developed vegan nail tips. Vegan (plant) component is approximately 72%. Company is trying to increase the vegan component in the near future.

Re:soil nail cosmetic products are sold on the company shopping website.

https://en.nano-sakura-shop.com/shop

The company is now challenging to promote these environmentally friendly cosmetic products including vegan nail tips, water based natural biomass biodegradable nail polish, 100 % vegan nail polish remover, natural nail tips glue (under development) etc, in Japanese market. Also, the company is looking for trustful partners in order to expand sales promotion to the world market.

Media Contact:
Ryohei Mori
81-72-7598501
[email protected]com

SOURCE Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.

