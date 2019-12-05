World's First 'Guys in Gray Sweatpants Calendar' benefits Veterans with PTSD

NORTH WALES, Pa., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allebach Photography has teamed up with local men on a common mission this holiday season to raise money and awareness for PTSD treatment. Together, over twelve men and their favorite sweatpants will grace the pages of the 2019 calendar.

The term "Gray sweatpants season" was popularized in 2011. Every year starting in November searches continue to rise every year in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut according to Google Trends. Mike Allebach owner of Allebach Photography has tapped into the popularity of gray sweatpants and turned it into a force of good.

Within the first 11 hours of posting a preview of the calendar it was liked and shared over 1,000 times.

"It's the male equivalent of leggings. They're sexy, simple, go with anything and you just wanna rip them off," said Melania Timpano after seeing her fiance being photographed at Allebach Photography

The calendar supports two organizations supporting veterans and active-duty military with PTSD and their families.

All proceeds of the photography client session fees have gone to Meghan's Foundation to provide free Yoga classes and resources to veterans raising over $1400 to date. In addition, a portion of the proceeds of every calendar sold will benefit Give an Hour, providing critical mental health services to at-risk populations, including our troops, our veterans, and their loved ones.

The calendar is available online at https://www.boudieswag.com/product/2020-calendar-gray-sweatpants-season-extended

"We are thrilled to be able to create a fun calendar, raising money and awareness to these very important causes," said Allebach Photography Founder Mike Allebach. "Most men can't remember the last time they've had a professional photo taken. This is a chance for them to have a blast, look great, and support a good cause."

For more information about Allebach Photography, follow them on the web at www.allebachphotography.com and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/couplesboudoirguy/

Mike Allebach of Allebach Photography is a couples boudoir and boudoir photographer located in the suburbs of Philadelphia. His studio serves over 100 clients a year giving them a chance to see themselves in a new light.

