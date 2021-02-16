World's First Pluie™ Diaper Changing Table Installed In Chicago

"As a mom of two young children, I know first hand how unsanitary and unsafe traditional diaper changing tables in public restrooms can feel. Reimagining the changing table became a two-year labor of love for me and this first installation of Pluie is near and dear to my heart as I watch my vision become a reality that can help other parents," said Addie Gundry, Pluie Founder and CEO. "IWS's pledge to providing a safe and hygienic environment for our community is synonymous with our mission and we're excited that our first Pluie is now out in the world!"

Chicago-Based Female Entrepreneurs Reimagine the Diaper Changing Table

Believing all children and caretakers deserve a better, safer experience, Chicago Moms Addie Gundry and Brittany Hizer set out to solve a decades-old problem of outdated, dirty and uncomfortable changing tables by reimagining the table. Pluie's patented UV-C light system sanitizes the changing space when the table is closed and not in use. UV-C light is known to kill 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses, including E. coli, Influenza and Coronavirus. The signature table's modern design also includes first-to-market features such as a plush, leak proof cushion, a retractable security strap and multipurpose durable handles.

"The pandemic has increased everyone's focus on health and safety, and we want to reassure our families that we're doing everything possible to keep our clinic safe and clean so they feel comfortable coming for their essential check-ups and immunizations," said Dr. Paola Portela, Chief Medical Officer of IWS Angel Harvey Family Health Center. "When we heard about Pluie, we knew it would be a great addition to our hygiene and safety standards."

The Angel Harvey Family Health Center of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago offers access to affordable health care through a continuum of integrated, quality and preventive services. Through COVID-19, IWS remained open and stressed the importance of milestone checkups, also known as well-child visits, which may include vital vaccinations to protect children from illnesses like measles, whooping cough, hepatitis A and B. The installation of Pluie demonstrates IWS's ongoing commitment to quality of care in the safest environment possible, making the waiting area cleaner, more comfortable and convenient for families.

"Infants and children are more vulnerable to infections because their immunity is still developing. As curious explorers, children tend to touch everything, increasing the risk of viral or bacterial transmission. Pluie's sanitizing technology protects children from the risk of surface transmission," said Mei-Ling Wong, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Children's Hospital, Los Angeles.

Pluie is hoping to bring peace of mind to parents and caregivers nationwide. Beau Davis, father of 3 daughters, shared "I've lost count of the amount of times that I changed diapers on the ground. Why? Because it seemed the cleaner option when looking at most facilities' diaper changing tables. Knowing I could change their diapers on a sanitized and comfortable surface would be a game-changer for my family and give me significant peace of mind."

Following IWS, Pluie tables will be installed across greater Chicago restaurants, parks, retail, healthcare and education facilities and then will subsequently roll out nationwide to Brooklyn, Nashville, Houston, Phoenix, Minneapolis and more.

About Pluie:

Established in 2020, Pluie is modernizing the outdated public restroom diaper changing table experience with the world's first and only self-sanitizing table, powered by a patented UV-C light system. Pluie is proudly female-founded and operated by Addie Gundry and Brittany Hizer. Pluie means 'rain' and symbolizes cleanliness and purification. Pluie is a Made in the USA company, headquartered in Chicago. Pluie UV is available to purchase for $2,699 and Pluie Non-UV is priced at $1,699. For more information, visit hellopluie.com .

About Angel Harvey Family Health Center of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago (IWS) :

IWS is a full-service community-based clinic that offers a broad range of medical, behavioral health, and child development services under one roof to over 14,000 patients annually. This "one-stop-shop" ensures barrier-free access and provides a multi-service healthcare home for children and families in Chicago and the surrounding areas. To learn more about Angel Harvey Family Health Center of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago, visit https://infantwelfaresociety.org/ .

