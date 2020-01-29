World's First Public Showing of "Compute Express Link" (CXL) Showcased by Teledyne LeCroy at DesignCon

"Teledyne LeCroy protocol analyzers and exercisers have been at the forefront of PCI Express development since its inception, working closely with the computer industry over the last decade to provide decodes, analysis and reports that shorten time spent during development and testing of PCIe systems, storage and IoT technology," said Joe Mendolia, Vice President of Marketing, Protocol Solutions Group, Teledyne LeCroy. "Teledyne LeCroy's existing high-speed protocol analytics enable access to the broadest array of features available in the market".

"The CXL protocol is anticipated to set the lead for high-performance accelerator interconnect," said Jim Pappas, Director of Technology Initiatives, Intel Corporation. "Test and IP solutions from companies including Teledyne LeCroy and Synopsys show the robust growth of the CXL ecosystem and help enable a smooth transition and rapid industry adoption."

Both the Summit M5x protocol analyzer, first demonstrated last year at the June PCI SIG DevCon as the world's first PCIe 5.0 analyzer, and the Summit T54 protocol analyzer that supports PCIe 5.0 at speeds up to 32GT/s and link widths up to x4, can be easily upgraded through a software license that adds CXL support. Like other analyzers from Teledyne LeCroy, both systems feature a hierarchical display, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, and the ability to create user-defined test reports, which allow developers to troubleshoot intricate problems more quickly.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

About Compute Express Link

Compute Express Link (CXL) Consortium was founded in 2019 and is dedicated to advancing CXL technology, a high-speed CPU interconnect technology that accelerates next generation data center performance. CXL Consortium is led by key industry leaders Alibaba, Cisco, Dell EMC, Facebook, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Intel Corporation and Microsoft. These companies originally formed an open industry standard group to develop technical specifications that facilitate breakthrough performance for emerging usage models while supporting an open ecosystem for data center accelerators and other high-speed enhancements. For more information on the CXL Consortium, please visit www.computeexpresslink.org.

© 2020 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

