World's Largest Culinary Tourism Market Research Report Helps Destinations To Leverage The Power Of Food Tourism

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) announced the release of its 2020 Food Travel Monitor, the world's newest and largest study ever published on food tourism market research.

The 328-page 2020 Food Travel Monitor addresses common culinary tourism industry planning challenges and illustrates in-depth findings with helpful graphs and charts. The types of questions answered include: 'How much do culinary travelers spend'? 'What are the top motivators for culinary travelers'? 'What percent of culinary travelers participate in food tours? How do travelers choose their next gastronomy travel destination'? And, 'How do Chinese, American, British and other food-loving travelers differ in their behaviors'?

The report features culinary tourism insights, trends, and data that professionals in the tourism and hospitality industries cannot afford to miss. Erik Wolf, Executive Director, World Food Travel Association, commented, "Food tourism is important to a wide variety of sectors, not just food, beverage, travel or hospitality. With our latest food tourism market research, it is an opportunity to uncover what your destination, organization or business can be doing to leverage the power of food tourism."

Destination marketers and tourism boards will find the 2020 Food Travel Monitor an invaluable resource to attract more visitors and aide in strategic planning, product development and destination marketing efforts.

For more information about the 2020 Food Travel Monitor visit

https://worldfoodtravel.org/food-travel-research-monitor/

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)

The WFTA is a non-profit organisation that was founded in 2001 by its current executive director Erik Wolf. It is recognised as the world's leading authority on food/ culinary/ gastronomy tourism. The WFTA's mission is to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and travel. The organisation leads the industry in culinary tourism research. Their qualitative and quantitative data and analysis has helped hundreds of destinations, organisations and small businesses discover their food tourism potential. For more information visit www.WorldFoodTravel.org.

