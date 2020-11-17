World's Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens in Atlanta Suburb

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World of Illumination, the world's largest drive-through animated light show, unveils its brand new holiday attraction Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The light show, called Candy Rush, is located in the parking lot of Six Flags White Water in Marietta and will run with nightly shows until Jan. 3, 2021.

World of Illumination's all-new Candy Rush light show opens in Marietta on Nov. 20, 2020.

Candy Rush features millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays synchronized to beloved Christmas music. This holiday spectacular showcases such elements as larger-than-life-size sweets and treats, sugar plum fairies and a gingerbread village. Additionally, a 500-foot-long RGB LED tunnel doubles as Santa's magic portal, and popular Christmas characters make an appearance throughout the show. Even Kris Kringle himself will be on deck live and in person on opening night to wave to those driving through the attraction.

World of Illumination's event is one mile in length and takes about 30 minutes to drive through. The park is also uniquely COVID-friendly, as visitors enjoy the show from the safety and comfort of their cars. Online reservations are also required, making the experience totally touchless and socially safe while simultaneously controlling traffic to decrease waiting times.

"We are thrilled to present Candy Rush to Marietta and the surrounding area," said World of Illumination co-founder Yakir Urman. "We use state-of-the-art technology that will transport you into a dazzling world of visual arts and music, all while ensuring the safety of our guests. Buckle up and prepare for the ride of your life!"

World of Illumination's Candy Rush is open daily, including holidays, from 6-10 p.m. Ticket prices start at $35 plus applicable taxes and fees per vehicle on weeknights and $45 plus taxes and fees per car on weekends and holidays. Tickets are available for purchase at https://tickets.worldofillumination.com and online reservations are required. A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Georgia Foundation.

World of Illumination is also conducting a buy one, give one campaign this week, where every ticket purchased for its opening night show is matched with a ticket gifted to a first responder.

For more information, visit www.worldofillumination.com or to schedule an interview, email [email protected].

About World of Illumination:

With offices in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the world's largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to holiday music. Current park locations include Tempe and Glendale, Arizona and Marietta, Georgia. Connect at @worldofillumination.

