World's Largest Franchise Expo Brings Aspiring Entrepreneurs from Across the Globe to NYC

Last year's event drew attendees from all 50 states and over 100 countries from around the world. This year, pre-registration has increased by 49 percent and many expect record-breaking attendance. Throughout the event, attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the expansive display of franchise opportunities, explore and network with industry-leading franchise brands, and attend comprehensive educational programs. The IFE offers more than 70 free educational seminars and 10 in-depth workshops covering a variety of topics.

"There simply isn't an environment that better marries franchise brands and prospective entrepreneurs than the IFE," said Tom Portesy, President of MVF Expositions. "As economic optimism continues to rise and the franchise industry grows to new heights, many businessmen and women are turning to franchising to transform their lives."

The multi-billion-dollar franchise industry is credited for high growth, sales, and for creating more jobs than any other type of business. It is projected to continue its above-trend growth, expecting to reach nearly $451 billion by year-end. The IFE provides the opportunity to learn first-hand from a plethora of influential and experienced speakers. This year, Administrator of the Small Business Administration for the Trump Administration, Linda McMahon, will speak at the expo's kick-off ribbon cutting ceremony on May 31 at 9:45 a.m. Joining her is International Franchise Association (IFA) President & CEO, Robert Cresanti, who will provide an industry outlook and welcome thousands of energized attendees and franchisors to the expo.

New this year, the NFL Alumni, the oldest, most well-known and well-respected retired player organization in professional sports, will exhibit at booth 1051. The NFL Alumni is known for informing, assisting, and serving players in their post-NFL lives while also giving back to local youth communities through charity related efforts. Retired NFL players, coaches, front office executives and more will attend specially prepared IFE seminars outlining the parallels of professional sports and franchising and the business opportunities available in the space.

The IFE is sponsored by the IFA and assisted by the U.S. Department of Commerce/U.S. Commercial Service. The IFE is owned and operated by MFV Expositions, producers of shows in the United States, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, and Ireland.

