World's largest Mobile Electronics show opens today

Across 2,800 booths, the show features the latest mobile devices and accessories, speakers, headphones, AR/VR devices and wearables from Verified Suppliers. Exhibitors are companies from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, and the U.S. It also includes a special product launch area and product gallery along with tech conferences and an experience zone to highlight innovative products and technologies.

Tommy Wong, President of Global Sources Electronics Group, said: "From the start, our focus has been on establishing this event as a showcase for innovative mobile products from quality suppliers. That, in turn, has made us a must-attend event for top buyers around the world and has led us to become the largest industry-specific trade show in the world."

Summit, Exhibits and Experience Zone for AR/VR

Attendees will have the opportunity to be part of Asia's largest AR/VR event at Global Sources Mobile Electronics. To be held on April 19, the fourth VR/AR/MR Ecosystem Summit will feature speakers from Qualcomm, HTC, EmdoorVR and Invisionate sharing the latest developments and personal insights into the future of the industry. The Summit and the product pavilion are complemented by an Experience Zone powered by HTC VIVE to showcase the latest VR hardware and content such as sports and gaming, cinematic and entertainment, and travel and exploration.

Other highlights of the show include:

Gallery X , a premium mobile accessories gallery showcasing next-generation products made for Apple iPhones. The show also features more than 100 booths of products compatible with Apple iProducts.

Wearable Products Gallery features innovative products from categories including sports, health and fashion tech.

Analyst's Choice Zone showcases experts' picks of the best products at the show. The Zone consists of a Product Launch Area and a Product Gallery where attendees can get a closer look at select mobile devices, smart wearables and mobile accessories.

Brand Zone highlights 100 top and rising Chinese mobile electronics brands.

Asia's largest pavilions for mobile accessories, smartphones and tablets, speakers and headphones, wearables, and case and covers.

Tech Conferences covering topics including artificial intelligence, VR/AR/MR, wearables and IoT, and sourcing and manufacturing tips.

Comprehensive services for online and Amazon sellers

A wide range of services will help enhance the buying experience of online and Amazon sellers and source more efficiently. This includes products from verified suppliers and exhibitors that accept small orders, a conference program featuring online retail experts, as well as the Global Sources Summit. Voted Best Amazon Conference at Seller Awards 2017, the three-day conference teaches intermediate and advanced Amazon and e-commerce sellers how to source from Asia more effectively, and sell online more profitably.

The Global Sources Electronics show is expected to attract more than 65,000 buyers from 150 countries and territories, including purchasing decision makers from Audiovox, Belkin, Best Buy, Clas Ohlson, Cisco, DELL, eBay, Electro Depot, Fuji Xerox, Google, Huawei, Intel, Intelbras, JVC Kenwood, Logitech, Monster, Motorola, NEC, NTT Docomo, Orbcomm, Panasonic, Ross Stores, SONY, Staples, Target Australia, Tchibo, Unicomer Group, Verkkokauppa.com, Worten and Yamaha.

The GlobalSources.com app enables buyers to shortlist exhibitors; find booths, take pictures and then follow exhibitors after the show. The At the Show newsletter provides daily reports and live videos of the hottest products.

The show is complemented year-round by the industry's leading websites, accessible from GlobalSources.com. Updated daily, each site delivers exclusive content, including Analyst's Choice products, an unbiased selection of new and innovative items.

Opening hours for the show are:

April 18-20 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

from April 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Buyers can find more information about the Global Sources trade fairs and pre-register to attend at http://www.globalsources.com/exhibitions.

Global Sources news and updates are also available at http://www.corporate.globalsources.com/, Facebook and Twitter (/globalsources).

About Global Sources

Global Sources is a leading business-to-business media company and a primary facilitator of trade with Greater China.

The company organizes export sourcing shows in Hong Kong every April and October with eight events annually, including the world's largest electronics and mobile electronics shows. Global Sources is also a majority shareholder in Shenzhen International Machinery Manufacturing Industry Exhibition (SIMM) and its related shows -- the leading machinery exhibitions in Southern China.

The core business facilitates trade between Asia and the world using English-language media such as trade shows (GlobalSources.com/exhibitions), online marketplaces (GlobalSources.com), magazines, and apps.

More than 1.5 million international buyers, including 94 of the world's top 100 retailers, use these services to obtain product and company information to help them source more profitably from overseas supply markets. These services also provide suppliers with integrated marketing solutions to build corporate image, generate sales leads andwin orders from buyers in more than 240 countries and territories.

For over 46 years, Global Sources has been serving the B2B industry with a reliable, professional trade platform highly trusted by the Company's buyer and supplier communities. In 2018, Global Sources has become part of the Clarion Events Group.

