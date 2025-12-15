World's Largest Panettone Producer Declares International Chocottone Day on December 15

Bauducco invites America to celebrate International Panettone Day with a special twist—Bauducco Chocottone®

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bauducco®, the world's largest producer of panettone and #1 panettone brand in the United States, today announces it is transforming December 15, traditionally recognized as International Panettone Day, to International Chocottone Day. The declaration celebrates the brand's new innovative Bauducco Chocottone® line.

Bauducco Chocottone®

Responding to consumers seeking richer, sweeter, and chocolate-forward flavors, Bauducco recently introduced Bauducco Chocottone®, a new twist on the beloved Italian holiday sweet loaf. Bauducco Chocottone® is an airy, ready-to-eat holiday treat studded with real chocolate chips and finished with an indulgent fudge coating.

To mark the occasion, Bauducco® is offering consumers $1 off Bauducco Chocottone® products purchased on Amazon and Instacart, making it easier than ever to enjoy the new, reimagined holiday classic.

"International Chocottone® Day is a wonderful occasion to gather and celebrate, and we invite everyone—whether you're familiar with Chocottone® or discovering it for the first time—to join us," said Juliana Corá Bastos, Marketing & Trade Marketing Director, Bauducco® International BU. "By declaring it International Chocottone® Day, we're honoring heritage and tradition while welcoming the next generation of consumers to experience this evolution of the classic panettone through Bauducco Chocottone®."

Bauducco's Chocottone® is available in three flavors: Chocottone® Chocolate Chips, Chocottone® Peanut Butter and Chocottone® Hazelnut Cream, each offering a unique twist on the traditional recipe.

Whether it's a celebration with friends, breakfast with family or a gift for party hosts and loved ones, the Bauducco Chocottone® is a delicious way to share holiday joy.

ABOUT BAUDUCCO®

Founded in Brazil in 1952 by an Italian immigrant, Bauducco® is one of the world's largest producers of baked goods, globally. Inspiring unforgettable moments with recipes crafted with innovation and passion, Bauducco®'s products are synonymous with The Feeling of Family. As a global company exporting to more than 50 countries, Bauducco® has been doing business in the U.S. for more than 20 years and has a national presence. Panettone, one of Bauducco®'s most iconic products, is a strategic player in the U.S. market, where the brand holds an 86% value share in this category. Bauducco® is the leading wafer producer nationwide. Bauducco®'s signature Panettones, Wafers, Cookies and Toasts are sold in most major retailers across the U.S. To learn more about Bauducco®, please visit www.bauducco.com and follow @bauducco.us on Instagram.

SOURCE Bauducco