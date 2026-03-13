World's Largest Private Grid, Fermi America™ to File Additional 5GW Clean Air Permit for Project Matador with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Upsizing Campus Projections to 17GW of Private Power

New Permit to be Filed Within Weeks of the Site's First 6GW Clean Air Permit Approval

Signals Project Matador's Plans for 17GW of Total Campus Power, Making It Largest in the World

Adding additional high-paying construction jobs and permanent careers to the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (NASDAQ & LSE: FRMI), operating as Fermi America™, in partnership with the Texas Tech University System (TTU System), today announced its intention to file an additional 5GW Clean Air Permit with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The announcement made right on the heels of Project Matador's first 6GW Clean Air Permit, approved two weeks ago, signals the campus' plan to achieve ~17GW of total power including 11GW of clean natural gas, 4.4GW of nuclear energy, solar and battery sources.

Construction work at Project Matador's 17GW Private Power Campus

"Leave it to Texas to answer the call for America's energy crisis," stated Toby Neugebauer, Co-Founder and CEO of Fermi America. "Why would we settle for 6GW of clean natural gas when the country needs more power, not less, and our site is beyond capable of safely producing 11GW? Fermi is pleased to steward this land and environment well, while creating additional high-paying jobs and economic development for the region."

With winter storms causing grid power issues and President Trump's recent Ratepayer Protection Pledge, the only answer is private power grids. America's energy needs are surging across every sector — from AI and advanced computing to domestic manufacturing, defense, and industrial reshoring. The public grid was not designed to scale at the speed of AI, nor should hard-working Americans foot the bill.

As the only private grid campus of its kind with over 2GW of secured long lead time generation assets, an approved ~6GW Clean Air Permit, equipment finance, and a clear path to 17GW of power, Fermi America is positioned to meet hyperscaler demand so that America's great innovators can continue to grow at the speed of capitalism.

President Trump's 'Bring Your Own Power' mandate points the way — and at 17GW, Project Matador is ready to deliver power certainty at scale.

For media inquiries:

Lexi Swearingen

[email protected]

Fermi America™ official business information

Legal Entity: Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (NASDAQ & LSE: FRMI)

Brand Name: Fermi America™

Address: 620 S Taylor St #301 Amarillo, TX 79101-2436

Website: https://fermiamerica.com/

About Fermi America™:

Fermi America™ (NASDAQ & LSE: FRMI) is an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company with a mission to power the future of artificial intelligence directly to the world's most compute-intensive businesses through its flagship initiative, Project Matador. Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Co-Founder and former Co-Managing Partner of Quantum Energy Partners Toby Neugebauer, Fermi America™ combines a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders and over 2 GW of secured long lead time natural gas generation assets to build the world's largest next-gen private grid campus. Ultimately constructing 11GW of private, low-carbon, on-demand power, Project Matador is expected to integrate a large combined-cycle natural gas project, advanced nuclear power generation, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage to support hyperscale AI and advanced compute at scale.

About the Texas Tech University System:

Established in 1996, the Texas Tech University System is one of the top public university systems in the nation, consisting of five universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Midwestern State University.

Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the TTU System is a more than $3 billion enterprise focused on advancing higher education, health care, research and outreach with approximately 21,000 employees and 64,000 students, more than 400,000 alums, a statewide economic impact of $19.2 billion and an endowment valued at $3 billion. In its short history, the TTU System has grown tremendously and is nationally acclaimed, operating at 20 academic locations in 16 cities (15 in Texas, 1 international).

In addition, the TTU System is one of only nine in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate, medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education among other academic areas.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "will be," "will likely result," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "would," "foresees," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "outlook," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. Our results could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.

SOURCE Fermi America