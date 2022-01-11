World's Leading Platform for Financial NFTs, Pledge Finance, Adds Bitfury CEO to Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pledge Finance is pleased to announce Brian Brooks as a Strategic Advisor. Brian's impressive resume includes time as CEO for both Bitfury and Binance.US, experience that will help Pledge become the premier platform for building long-term lending dApps for DeFi.



A graduate of Harvard, Brian's been recognized as one of the most influential U.S. Comptrollers of the Currency, where he granted the first federal bank charters to fintech and crypto companies, paving the way for integration of crypto and traditional finance sectors. A visionary leader, Brian ranked 13th on Cointelegraph's top 100 people in blockchain, tenth on Crunchbase's top global influencers, and top 20 crypto regulatory voices by Qredo. He's served multiple top startups in various capacities including Coinbase, Avant, and now, Pledge.



"Pledge is an amazing project with outstanding potential," Brian said. "It's laying the foundation for the future of DeFi lending, with potential to be as important to DeFi as AWS is to the current internet. Pledge will do great things, and create a platform for other companies to do even more great things."



"Brian's experience in traditional finance and crypto adds a lot of value to our protocol," said Pledge CEO, Tony Y. Chan. "His keen insights into corporate law, financial operations, and blockchain technology will allow us to innovate and scale in the DeFi space."



Pledge is committed to being the world's lending marketplace for Bitcoin loans, focusing on providing not only longer-term loans but also the building blocks necessary to create next-generation lending dApps. Pledge will leverage the innovative concept of financial NFTs to bring interest rate swaps to DeFi, a multi-trillion dollar market in legacy finance that's currently absent from crypto.



For more, email [email protected]



About Pledge

Pledge is the world's lending marketplace for Financial NFTs. Starting with the fixed rate and terms bitcoin loan, Pledge V1 offers fixed return to TradeFi and DeFi investors. In addition, Pledge V1 provides fixed cost of capital to professional crypto traders. Pledge V2 will make the bitcoin loans tradable by converting bitcoin loans into Financial NFTs.

For more information, please visit www.pledger.finance.



About Brian Brooks

Brian Brooks currently serves as CEO of Bitfury Group, the bitcoin mining and crypto tech pioneer. He previously served as CEO of Binance.US; Acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency; Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase; and Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Fannie Mae, among other roles. He is a current or former board member of Voyager Digital, Interfirst Mortgage, Spring Labs, Fannie Mae, and Avant, and an advisor to a number of fintech and crypto startups. He is an honors graduate of Harvard University and the University of Chicago Law School.



