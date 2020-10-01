World's Most Awarded Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey[1], Redbreast®, Brings Its Iconic Mascot To Life With New Digital Ad Series

"With this new campaign, we wanted to build a deeper connection with consumers by giving the celebrated icon a voice that reflects the evolved tone and personality of the brand," says Mwanza Lumumba, Brand Director, High End Irish Whiskey, Pernod Ricard USA. "The Robin campaign leaves a memorable impression that is unmistakably Redbreast. Because, when you've landed on something special you just know."

Developed using CGI technology, Robin Redbreast's new look is carved from wood, paying homage to the maturation process and wood casks that help make Redbreast so unique. The Robin evokes the quality and craftsmanship of Redbreast Irish Whiskey.

With ambitious growth plans for the world's most awarded single pot still Irish whiskey, which was recently named in IMPACT's top five-selling Irish whiskeys in the US, the introduction of Robin Redbreast has been designed to drive discovery with more whiskey fans, broadening its audience by creating a memorable character for the beloved range.

Robin Redbreast will be featured in a series of digital ads with a witty take on the world of whiskey and current affairs. Shot on location at Midleton Distillery, fans can also expect cameos from Irish Distillers' expert whiskey blenders Billy Leighton and Dave McCabe.

Making his digital debut, rising star Robin Redbreast adds, "With my name on the label, lending my voice and personality was a natural progression. Took them long enough to ask. But now I'm ready to #PassItOn and welcome new Redbreast fans into the flock."

Built on a loyal following of 'those in the know,' today Redbreast is considered the definitive expression of single pot still Irish whiskey. Featuring a comprehensive range of expressions from 12 Year Old through to 15, 21 and now 27 Year Old – as well as Redbreast Lustau Edition & Cask Strength Redbreast has built a global reputation for excellence by marrying a combination of the world's finest aged pot still whiskeys created at the famous Midleton Distillery in Cork, and finishing them in a combination of the very best bourbon, sherry and port casks.

"Named in 1912 by the bird fancying chairman of W&A Gilbey's, the Robin Redbreast has been an intrinsic part of the brand's history and identity. We know that the Redbreast audience is driven by curiosity and as digital natives, they like to discover and engage with brands online. What better way to widen this audience than to introduce a modern-day digital evolution of our beloved Robin that encapsulates the essence of the brand and the people who make it," explains Laura Hanratty, Head of Prestige and Speciality Brands at Irish Distillers.

Robin Redbreast was created by The Public House Advertising Agency and produced by Jelly London Illustration Agency and will be rolling out across global marketing channels starting today.

Visit RedbreastWhiskey.com and follow @RedbreastWhiskeyUS on Instagram, @Redbreast_US on Twitter and RedbreastUS on Facebook to view the content.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA, the world's no. 2 in wines and spirits. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Beefeater® Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Pernod®, Ricard® and Avión™ Tequila; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

1 Based on international awards received by Redbreast in major spirits competitions from 2011-2020

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA