World's Most Craveable Cinnamon Rolls At Your Fingertips: Cinnabon Launches New Mobile App, Rewards Program And Online Ordering

"We've already been extending our reach beyond traditional mall bakeries through food delivery and e-commerce partnerships, streetside bakeries and grocery products," said Kendall Ware, Chief Brand Officer, Cinnabon. "The new Cinnabon app, Cinnabon Rewards program and online ordering is just the latest way we're meeting fans where they are – making their favorite treats more accessible than ever."

Cinnabon App and Cinnabon Rewards: More Access to Fan-Favorite Treats

The new Cinnabon app allows users to order their Cinnabon favorites with just the touch of a button. Once ordered, fans can receive their ooey gooey cinnamon rolls, refreshing beverages or delicious baked goods via contactless delivery straight to their door – or pick up at a bakery without waiting in line. Contactless delivery and skip-the-line bakery pickup options are also now available for Cinnabon.com orders on desktops, laptops or tablets.

The Cinnabon app also includes access to the new Cinnabon Rewards program. Cinnabon Rewards offers exclusive benefits that allow members to earn points toward delectable rewards. With Cinnabon Rewards, fans can:

Earn 10 points for each dollar spent, excluding catering orders and gift card purchases. Once members earn 250 points, they can redeem for a Classic Roll, MiniBon or BonBites.

Enjoy surprise and delight offers just for being a loyal customer!

Fans who download the app and sign up for Cinnabon Rewards will automatically be eligible to redeem an offer for a 4-count of BonBites, the bite-sized version of Cinnabon's craveable cinnamon roll treat. Members are also eligible to receive a small Cold Brew on their birthday.

Rewards are redeemable at participating bakery locations. Download the new Cinnabon app via the App Store or Google Play, or register for Rewards and order online via Cinnabon.com. Rewards are subject to terms and conditions and restrictions may apply. To learn more about the new Cinnabon Rewards program or find a participating bakery location near you, visit Cinnabon.com/rewards.

A Cinna-Sweet Offer for National Cinnamon Roll Day

In honor of the new Cinnabon app, Cinnabon Rewards program and online ordering, Cinnabon is transforming National Cinnamon Roll Day on Oct. 4 into a week-long Cinna-celebration!

From Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, Cinnabon will offer $0 delivery fee* on all orders placed through the Cinnabon app or Cinnabon.com – meaning flavorful festivities are just a tap or click away. New Cinnabon Rewards members are also encouraged to redeem their 4-count BonBites offer, and to sweeten the deal, all Cinnabon Rewards members who purchase a Classic Roll, MiniBon, 4-count of BonBites or Center of Roll via the app or online at Cinnabon.com will receive double rewards points* for each purchase.

*See Cinnabon.com/NCRD for terms and conditions.

