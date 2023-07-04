World's Top 5 Military Helicopter & Rotorcraft Manufacturers Competitive Landscape Report 2023-2027: Key Areas for Making Potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

DUBLIN, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2023-2027 - World's Top 5 Military Helicopter & Rotorcraft Manufacturers - Airbus Helicopters, Bell, Boeing, Leonardo, Sikorsky" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the key strategies & plans being formulated by the World's Top 5 Military Helicopter manufacturers & inputs to be incorporated into the broader strategic planning & decision-making processes with focus on the overarching strategy focus across industry OEMs and a comprehensive Comparative SWOT analysis on them focused on an analysis of the relative market presence & positioning of the OEMs, product portfolios, degrees of industrial & business portfolio diversification, technological strengths, access to key markets and the degree of overall market responsiveness.

Military helicopters have been an integral element of the force structure of armed forces globally given their indispensable & critical role in carrying out a broad range of missions; including, Utility & Troop Transport, Search & Rescue (SAR), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Attack & Reconnaissance and Heavy Lift; leveraging their unique operational capabilities and performance characteristics.

The iconic military helicopters developed during the Cold War era, including, Black Hawk, Chinook and Apache are still in production & active service even decades after they first made their mark and having proved their mettle across numerous battlefields and combat theatres over decades.

The advent of military rotorcrafts in 2007, starting with the V-22 Osprey, which was the world's first military tilt-rotorcraft, has proved to be a truly been a game changer for the military given its unmatched operational capability providing a clear overmatch, much higher cruising speed and versatility, as against conventional helicopters, while also bridging a key capability gap

The development of second generation of tilt-rotorcrafts, under the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) program, is intended at development of eventual successors to the Black Hawk and Chinook under the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) and Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) phases of the FVL program.

The 2nd generation tilt-rotorcrafts, specifically the Bell V-280 Valor picked by the U.S. Army for FLRAA, provides a generational leap in capability with its 50% higher top speed of 300 knots+ and a way longer operating range, which is almost thrice that of Black Hawk, while carrying a 25% higher payload

The FARA phase again has Bell and Sikorsky pitted against each other in an intense battle, especially, after the FLRAA phase went to Bell. The European Union (EU), too, is looking at the future having launched the Next Generation Military Helicopter (NGMH) program, under PESCO, geared towards converting the next generation rotorcraft technologies into deployable solutions either as a retrofit over existing platforms or as a scratch-up platform in itself.

U.K.'s upcoming NMH program is going to be a key, near term growth avenue for the industry OEMs. Switzerland's search for a heavy lift helicopter is still on the cards, wherein, Sikorsky's CH-53K Super Stallion will battle it out against the Chinook once again, much like the close contests witnessed earlier in Israel & Germany

Further, the development of the next generation turboshaft engine, following the selection of GE's T901 under the U.S. Army's Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP), is a generational leap in propulsion technology for the next generation conventional helicopters & rotorcrafts, including, FLRAA, FARA as well for retrofitting existing Black Hawks and Apaches given that the T901 offers a 50% increase in power along with a 25% lower specific fuel consumption (SFC) and higher reliability as well as lower maintainability with its single spool architecture

The demand for military helicopters has been on the rise since the second half of the previous decade which has futher accelerated with the onset of tectonic geopolitical shifts following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Russia's invasion in Ukraine have effectively led to a renaissance in defense spending globally and especially across Europe with surging defense budgets & overhaul of defense industrial base for the rapid production ramp-up required after decades of hibernation. China's rapid military build-up & emergence as the regional belligerent power in the Asia-Pacific has other nations in the region spooked up setting off one of the biggest arms race in the APAC.

The U.S.-China faceoff is further escalating over China's ascent as a revisionist state with a rapid military build-up and steadily growing global economic & diplomatic influence with the U.S. officially terming China as the strongest & most serious, long-term rival globally

Key takeaways from the report include:

Strategic Planning, Decision-Making and Market Analysis Purposes

Identification of the degree of Congruence between Emerging Market Landscape & Strategy focus

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics through a Force Field Analysis

Analysis of Market Evolution with Medium Term Demand Growth Projections & Market Outlook

For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain

Key Decision-Makers across the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Defense Procurement Executives & Defense Departments

Program Offices & Program Managers of Defense Programs

Top Management of Industry OEMs, Players across Industry Value Chain & Other Companies

Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

Existing & Potential Investors

Industry & Company Analysts

M&A Advisory Firms

Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general





Key Topics Covered:





Section - 1: Business Snapshot & Overview - World's Top 5 Military Helicopter & Rotorcraft Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section - 2: Financial Performance Analysis

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Order Backlog Trend

Section - 3: Overarching Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities across Industry OEMs - World's Top 5 Military Helicopter & Rotorcraft Manufacturers

Airbus Helicopters SAS

Bell

Boeing (BDS)

Leonardo Helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Section - 4: Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage:-

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 5: SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section - 6: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - On Key Industry OEMs

Airbus Helicopters SAS

Bell

Boeing (BDS)

Leonardo Helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Section - 7: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Airbus Helicopters SAS

Bell

Boeing (BDS)

Leonardo Helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Section - 8: Key Industry Trends

Section - 9: Key Market Trends

Section - 10: Key Technology Trends

Section - 11: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 12: Global Military Helicopter & Rotorcraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 13: Global Military Helicopter & Rotorcraft Market - Strategic Market Outlook through 2027

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Military Helicopters

Global Demand Outlook for Military Helicopters - Forecast to 2027

Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends

Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations

Market Outlook & Growth Projections

Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections - 2023-2027

Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Companies Mentioned

Airbus Helicopters

Bell

The Boeing Company

Leonardo Helicopter

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xv8zu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets