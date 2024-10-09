WorldTrips Named Best Travel Insurance Company of 2024 by USA Today Blueprint

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips, a leader in the global travel insurance industry based in Carmel, Indiana, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Best Travel Insurance Company of 2024 by USA Today Blueprint. This prestigious accolade highlights the excellence and reliability of WorldTrips travel insurance offerings, solidifying its position as a leader in the travel insurance sector.

USA Today Blueprint's in-depth analysis places WorldTrips at the top of the list due to its outstanding Atlas Journey Elevate trip protection plan. This plan received the highest rating for providing comprehensive coverage at a competitive price. WorldTrips Atlas Journey Elevate plan stands out with primary medical coverage, emergency medical evacuation, and upgrades to customize coverage.

In addition to emergency medical coverage, the Atlas Journey Elevate plan includes high limits for baggage insurance and provides coverage for travelers' belongings against loss, theft, or damage. This combination of comprehensive coverage and competitive pricing sets WorldTrips apart for discerning travelers.

"We are honored to be recognized by USA Today Blueprint as the best travel insurance provider of 2024," said Mark Carney, CEO of WorldTrips. "Our commitment to delivering top-notch protection to our customers is at the core of everything we do. This reflects our dedication to providing travelers with the best possible insurance solutions, ensuring they can explore the world with confidence."

This recognition from USA Today Blueprint is a testament to WorldTrips's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. As travel continues to evolve, WorldTrips remains dedicated to adapting its offerings to meet the changing needs of travelers worldwide.

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection plans designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips® is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. WorldTrips®' Atlas Journey trip protection plans are underwritten by Tokio Marine HCC's U.S. Specialty Insurance Company (USSIC). USSIC is a Texas-domiciled insurance company operating on an admitted basis throughout the United States. Coverage may not be available in all states.

WorldTrips® Insurance Services CA License Number 0G39705

