Worldwide 3D Printing Building Construction Industry to 2030 - Featuring XtreeE, Winsun & Skanska Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report from the publisher provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global 3d printing building construction market.



This report focuses on 3D printing building construction market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the 3D printing building construction market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global 3D printing building construction market is expected to decline from $0.004 billion in 2019 to $0.002 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -35.76%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $0.12 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 147.79%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the 3D printing building construction? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The 3D Printing Building Construction market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider 3D printing building construction market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The 3D printing building construction market section of the report gives context. It compares the 3D printing building construction market with other segments of the 3D printing building construction market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, 3D printing building construction indicators comparison.

The 3D printing building construction market consists of the sales revenue earned by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that construct buildings through 3D printers and offer related services. 3D printing or additive manufacturing is a computer-controlled sequential layering of materials to create three-dimensional shapes. In the construction industry, 3D printing is used to build components of building or to create a whole building. It helps to construct faster and more accurate structures with reduced labour costs and less wastage.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the 3D printing building construction market in 2019.



In January 2019, Apis Cor, a company engaged in 3D printing in construction, announced a strategic collaboration with Gerdau, supplier of long and special steel worldwide. The collaboration is aimed at accelerating Apis Cor's ability of 3D printing in the construction industry in the USA and South America. Gerdau previously supported Apis Cor in the 3D printing habitat challenge organized by NASA. Gerdau was founded in 1901 and is a long steel producer based in Brazil.



The 3D printing building construction market covered in this report is segmented by construction into modular; full building. It is also segmented by process into extrusion; powder bonding; others, by printing material into concrete; plastic; metal; hybrid; others and by end user into residential; commercial; industrial.



A high initial capital investment requirement is anticipated to impact the growth of the 3D printing building construction market over the coming years. The high cost of 3D printers and their maintenance is a major challenge for industry players. According to Winsun 3D Builders, a 3D printing construction company, the high initial investment of 3D concrete printers is currently at a level that requires high capital and decent construction projects in order to support small and medium companies to overcome the capital requirements for expansion and growth. The requirement of high initial capital to set up the process is expected to hinder the growth of the 3D printing building construction market in the forecast period.



Increasing flexibility in 3D printing operations using advanced software is a major trend shaping the growth of the 3D printing building construction market. In November 2019, AMFG, a UK-based provider of MES software, announced the strategic partnership with EOS to enable machine connectivity and end-to-end workflow automation for additive manufacturing. The companies together plan to offer customers the management of their entire additive manufacturing operations with AFMG's Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and direct connectivity to machines with the software platform. EOS is a technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of polymers and metals.



The capability to build complex structures within a stipulated time for a reasonable cost is a major factor driving the demand for 3D printing building construction market. 3D printing building construction is cost-effective, saves time, provides more precision, safe, cuts labour costs, is environmentally friendly, and easily helps build complex building structures. According to 3D Natives Magazine published in January 2018, 3D printing in construction is economical in terms of material usage when compared with the traditional manufacturing process. Moreover, 3D printing reduces the labour costs by 50%-80%, production time by 50%-70%, and construction waste by 30%-60%. Therefore, the economic benefits offered by 3D printing construction is expected to significantly boost the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Characteristics



3. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Segmentation

4.1. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market, Segmentation By Construction , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market, Segmentation By Process, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market, Segmentation By Printing Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.4. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market, Segmentation By End User , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Building Construction Market



7. China 3D Printing Building Construction Market



8. India 3D Printing Building Construction Market



9. Japan 3D Printing Building Construction Market



10. Australia 3D Printing Building Construction Market



11. Indonesia 3D Printing Building Construction Market



12. South Korea 3D Printing Building Construction Market



13. Western Europe 3D Printing Building Construction Market



14. UK 3D Printing Building Construction Market



15. Germany 3D Printing Building Construction Market



16. France 3D Printing Building Construction Market



17. Eastern Europe 3D Printing Building Construction Market



18. Russia 3D Printing Building Construction Market



19. North America 3D Printing Building Construction Market



20. USA 3D Printing Building Construction Market



21. South America 3D Printing Building Construction Market



22. Brazil 3D Printing Building Construction Market



23. Middle East 3D Printing Building Construction Market



24. Africa 3D Printing Building Construction Market



25. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. XtreeE

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Winsun (Yingchuang Building Technique)

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Skanska

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Apis Cor

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Al build

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 3D Printing Building Construction Market



27. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Trends And Strategies



28. 3D Printing Building Construction Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



