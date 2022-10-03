Worldwide Acne Treatment Industry to 2027 - Focus on Retinoids, Antibiotics, Hormonal Drugs, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs and Chemical Peels

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acne Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Class, By Formulation, By Type, By Acne Type, By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acne treatment market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Acne is a skin condition where dead skin cells, debris, and dust clog oil glands and hair follicles on the skin's surface. Acne vulgaris, the disorder's other name, has four main causes: inflammation, propionibacterium bacteria, excessive sebum production, and hyperkeratinization.



Factors such as severe social stigma associated with acne, growing public knowledge of cosmetic acne treatments, and increased accessibility of these treatments are driving the demand for the global Acne Treatment Market. Also, the adoption of unhealthy eating habits and growing pollution levels that are increasing the level of dirt, dust, and pollutants in the environment are increasing the cases of acne in individuals.



The global acne treatment market is segmented into therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on therapeutic class, the market is fragmented into retinoids, antibiotics, hormonal drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs, chemical peels, and others. Antibiotics are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Their high efficiency in exudate management and rise in approvals in acne treatment is driving the segment demand.



Based on acne type, the market is divided into cystic acne, postsurgical/wound acne, comedonal acne, and inflammatory acne. Inflammatory acne is anticipated to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Inflammatory acne is a skin disorder that occurs when pores clog well beneath the skin. The condition gets worse if germs start to grow inside these lesions, turning the affected area of skin red and swollen. The growing incidence of inflammatory acne cases worldwide is driving the segment demand.



The major market players operating in the Global Acne Treatment market are Novan Inc., Vyome Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., BioPharmX Corporation, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hegde & Hegde Pharmaceutica LLP, Mankind Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Stiefel Laboratories Inc., Galderma S.A., Lumenis Ltd., Cutera, Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global acne treatment market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global acne treatment market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global acne treatment market based on therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, regional distribution and competitive landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global acne treatment market

To identify drivers and challenges for global acne treatment market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global acne treatment market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global acne treatment market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global acne treatment market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Acne Treatment Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Acne Treatment Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Therapeutic Class (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Hormonal Drugs, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Chemical Peels and Others)

6.2.2. By Formulation (Topical Medications, Oral Medications and Injectables)

6.2.3. By Type (Prescription Medicines and Over-The-Counter Medicines)

6.2.4. By Acne Type (Cystic Acne, Postsurgical/Wound Acne, Comedonal Acne, Inflammatory Acne)

6.2.5. By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Stores, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and E-Commerce)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.2.7. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

6.3. Market Map

7. North America Acne Treatment Market Outlook

8. Europe Acne Treatment Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Acne Treatment Market Outlook

11. South America Acne Treatment Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Novan Inc.

14.2.2. Vyome Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.3. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

14.2.4. BioPharmX Corporation

14.2.5. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

14.2.6. Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

14.2.7. Hegde & Hegde Pharmaceutica LLP

14.2.8. Mankind Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

14.2.9. Cipla Ltd.

14.2.10. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

14.2.11. Stiefel Laboratories Inc.

14.2.12. Galderma S.A.

14.2.13. Lumenis Ltd.

14.2.14. Cutera, Inc.

14.2.15. Alma Lasers Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



