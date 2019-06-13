Worldwide Acrylic Resins Market Projections to 2022 - Rising Demand for Synthetic Fibers to Drive Growth
Jun 13, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acrylic Resins: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Acrylic Resins in Million Pounds by the following Product Segments:
- Acrylates
- Methacrylates
Further the market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Paints & Coatings
- Paper & Paperboard
- Plastics
- Adhesives
- Construction
- Textiles & Fibers
- Others
The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Altuglas International (USA)
- Anderson Development Company, Inc. (USA)
- Arkema S.A. (France)
- Arkema, Inc. (USA)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- DIC Corporation (Japan)
- DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
- Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
- Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)
- Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea)
- Lucite International (UK)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Plaskolite, Inc. (USA)
- PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Reichhold, Inc. (USA)
- Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Unigel S.A. (Brazil)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prelude
Acrylic Acid Market to Maintain Growth Momentum
Superabsorbent Polymers: Driving Demand for Acrylic Acid in Emerging Countries
Methyl Methacrylate
A Growing Market Driven by Downstream Applications
Bio-based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector
Resins Market Going Green
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Propel Growth of Acrylic Resins
Environmental Legislation
Coatings Industry Comes Under Close Scrutiny
Paints & Coatings: The Largest End-Use Market for Acrylic Resins
Favorable Prospects for Coatings: Opportunities for Acrylic Resins Market
Acrylic Surface Coatings: Positive Growth Prospects
Textile Industry: Recovery to Boost Acrylic Resins Consumption
Rising Demand for Synthetic Fibers to Drive Growth
Acrylic Fibers and Textiles
A Peek into Current and Future Market Prospects
Acrylonitrile: The Raw Material
New Applications & Eco-Friendly Adhesives: Opportunities for Acrylic Resins Market
Acrylics in Paper & Paperboard Market: Influenced by Industrial Production Activity
Acrylic Resins Demand in Plastics Industry: An Overview
Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Construction Industry: Recovery to Stimulate Demand for Acrylic Resins
Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor
Growth in Automotive Production Augurs Well for Acrylic Resins
Competitive Scenario
MMA - A Highly Concentrated Market
MMA Supply Tightens, Prices Shoot Up
New Capacity Additions on the Anvil Offer Hope
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Acrylic Resin: An Introduction
Key Monomers Used for Manufacturing Acrylic Resins
Acrylates
Methyl Acrylate
Ethyl Acrylate
2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate
Butyl Acrylate
Methacrylates
Methyl Methacrylate
Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate
Lauryl Methacrylate
Isobutyl Methacrylate
Glycidyl Methacrylate
Benefits of Acrylic Resins
Disadvantages of Acrylic Resins
Key Pointers for Proper Maintenance and Handling of Acrylic Resins
3. OVERVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS
Introduction
Paints & Coatings
High-Solids Coatings
Liquid / Waterborne Coatings
Powder Coatings
Architectural Coatings
Product Coatings
OEM
Special Purpose Coatings
Paper & Paperboard
Plastics
Classification of Plastics
Thermoplastics
Commodity Plastics
Engineering Plastics
Other Thermoplastics
Thermosets
Adhesives and Sealants
Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives
Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Acrylic Sealants
Acrylic Film Adhesives
Construction
Textiles & Fibers
Applications
Production Process
Advantages of Acrylic Fibers
Other Applications
Acrylic Resins in Medical Sector
Acrylic Resins Offer Cost-Effective Alternate to Porcelain in Dental Prosthetics
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Sika Launches Sikafast-3300 & 3500 MMA Adhesives
Hitex Rolls Out Puma MMA Materials for Surfacing and Marking Applications
PPG Launches Waterborne Acrylic Urethane Coating, AQUACRON 200 Series
Sanded Australia Rolls Out New Surfset Epoxy/Acrylic Resin System
Sartomer Introduces New Acrylics Resins
Dow Coating Materials Launches Two New Resin Technologies
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
The Dow Chemical Company Merges with E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company
Air Products Sells Performance Materials Division to Evonik Industries
Three Mitsubishi Companies Integrate to Form Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Lucite Declares Force Majeure at Cassel-based MMA Plant
Evonik, Melrob and NRC Ink Agreement for Distribution of MMA Monomers
LG MMA Makes Fresh Investment to Boost Production of MMA
Sumitomo Chemical to Combine Three Singapore Subsidiaries
Milar Takes Up Distribution of MMA SCIGRIP's Adhesives in Baltics and Poland
Arkema Sheds Execution of Acrylic Capacity Expansion Option in China
Nippon Shokubai to Build Acrylic Acid Plant
Arkema Expands Acrylic Resin Manufacturing Capacity in Brazil
Royal DSM Sells DSM Synres
Global Bioenergies Reaches First Milestone in BioMA+ Project
Allnex Acquires Brazil's guia Qumica
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 65)
- The United States (18)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (15)
- France (2)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hodyo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article