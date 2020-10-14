Worldwide Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Industry to 2025 - Featuring Pfizer, Novartis & Sanofi Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), by Product (Vaccines, Hormones), Drug (OTC, Rx), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, CVD) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is projected to reach USD 248.3 billion by 2025 from USD 187.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Growth in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is primarily driven by factors such as growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, increase in plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection centers), rising geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). However, the high cost of plasma products, limited reimbursements, and the emergence of recombinant alternatives are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of type of synthesis, the APIs market is categorized into synthetic APIs and biotech APIs. The synthetic APIs segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019. However, the biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand of biotech drugs due to their specificity in action, advancements in biotechnology, increase in the demand for monoclonal antibodies and their similarity with the natural biological compounds found in the human body influence the growth of this segment.

Monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global APIs market, by product type.

Based on product, the biotech APIs market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, hormones, cytokines, fusion proteins, therapeutic enzymes, vaccines and blood factors. In 2019, the monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the APIs market. A large share of monoclonal antibodies is due to their rising application in oncology and other therapeutic areas, increase in the number of FDA approvals for innovative biopharmaceutical products and increasing investments and technical advances in R&D for development of various novel products.

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Geographically, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market, followed by Europe and Asia. The major factors driving the overall growth of the APIs market in this region include the growing prevalence of preventable chronic diseases, increasing government emphasis on generic drugs, escalating demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Overview

4.2 North America: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Type & Type of Manufacturer (2019

4.3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Api Manufacturing

5.2.1.3 Growing Importance of Generics

5.2.1.4 Increasing Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.1.5 Growing Adoption of Ai-Based Tools for Drug Discovery

5.2.1.6 Adoption of Organ-On-Chip Models in Drug Development

5.2.1.7 Focus on Precision Medicine

5.2.1.8 Investments in Real-World Evidence by Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Drug Price Control Policies

5.2.2.2 High Manufacturing Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Biosimilars Market

5.2.3.2 Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

5.2.3.3 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.4 Emerging Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Penetration of Counterfeit Drugs

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5.3.1 COVID-19 Drug R&D: Key Developments

5.3.2 COVID-19 Drug R&D: Vaccine Production Scenario, by Country

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis of the Pharmaceuticals Market



6 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

6.2.1 Growing Number of New Molecular Entities Gaining Regulatory Approvals to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

6.3.1 Government Initiatives Supporting the Adoption of Generic Drugs to Boost Market Growth



7 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Type of Manufacturer

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Captive Api Manufacturers

7.2.1 High Manufacturing Flexibility and Assurance of Product Quality are the Key Factors Supporting Market Growth

7.3 Merchant Api Manufacturers

7.3.1 Merchant Api Manufacturers Market, by Type

7.3.1.1 Innovative Api Manufacturers

7.3.1.1.1 Impending Patent Expires and Increasing Costs of Innovative Drugs May Restrain the Market Growth

7.3.1.2 Generic Api Manufacturers

7.3.1.2.1 Low Manufacturing Cost of Generics Will Drive the Growth of this Segment

7.3.2 Merchant Api Manufacturers Market, by Type of Synthesis

7.3.2.1 Synthetic Api Manufacturers

7.3.2.1.1 Need for Specialized Manufacturing Capabilities is Driving the Growth of this Segment

7.3.2.2 Biotech Api Manufacturers

7.3.2.2.1 Complexity of Manufacturing Biotech Apis Has Increased the Focus on Partnerships Between Companies and Cmos



8 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Type of Synthesis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

8.2.1 Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Type

8.2.1.1 Innovative Synthetic Apis

8.2.1.1.1 High Value of Innovative Apis to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.2.1.2 Generic Synthetic Apis

8.2.1.2.1 Initiatives to Promote the Penetration of Generics Will Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.3 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

8.3.1 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Type

8.3.1.1 Innovative Biotech Apis

8.3.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Innovative Biopharmaceuticals to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.3.1.2 Generic Biotech Apis

8.3.1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Biosimilar Drugs due to Their Cost-Effectiveness to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.3.2 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Product

8.3.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

8.3.2.1.1 Growing Applications of Antibody-Drug Conjugates in the Treatment of Cancer to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.3.2.2 Hormones & Growth Factors

8.3.2.2.1 The Growing Incidence of Hormonal Disorders Will Drive Market Growth

8.3.2.3 Cytokines

8.3.2.3.1 Interferons and Interleukins Boost the Immune System and Have Important Applications in Cancer Treatment

8.3.2.4 Fusion Proteins

8.3.2.4.1 Growing Applications of Fusion Proteins in Biopharmaceuticals to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.3.2.5 Recombinant Vaccines

8.3.2.5.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Has Boosted Vaccine Development-A Positive Indicator of Growth

8.3.2.6 Therapeutic Enzymes

8.3.2.6.1 Growing Significance of Enzymes in Therapies for Cancer and Pain Management Will Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.3.2.7 Blood Factors

8.3.2.7.1 Growing Incidence of Hemophilia to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.3.3 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Expression System

8.3.3.1 Mammalian Expression Systems

8.3.3.1.1 Their Ability to Carry Post-Translational Modifications Will Drive the Market for These Systems

8.3.3.2 Microbial Expression Systems

8.3.3.2.1 These Systems Provide High Expression Levels of Proteins, Which Supports Their Use

8.3.3.3 Yeast Expression Systems

8.3.3.3.1 Advantages Such as Efficient Protein Secretion, Simple Purification, and Endotoxin-Free Products to Boost Demand

8.3.3.4 Insect Expression Systems

8.3.3.4.1 Efficient Post-Translational Modifications Provided by These Systems to Boost Their Demand

8.3.3.5 Other Expression Systems



9 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Type of Drug

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Prescription Drugs

9.2.1 Growing Disease Prevalence is Expected to Drive the Prescription Drugs Market

9.3 Over-The-Counter Drugs

9.3.1 Sales of OTC Drugs Have Risen due to Innovations, Promotion of Self-Medication, and Increased Access

9.4 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Potency

9.4.1 Low-To-Moderate-Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

9.4.1.1 Higher Safety, Good Warning Properties, and Lack of Genic Effects Characterize Low-To-Moderate-Potency Apis

9.4.2 Potent-To-Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

9.4.2.1 Most Drugs Under Development Fall into this Category



10 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Therapeutic Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Communicable Diseases

10.2.1 Increasing Global Incidence of Communicable Diseases to Drive Market Growth

10.3 Oncology

10.3.1 Increasing Spending on Cancer Medication to Support the Growth of this Segment

10.4 Diabetes

10.4.1 High Global Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive the Growth of this Segment

10.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

10.5.1 Growing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Owing to Sedentary Lifestyles is a Major Growth Driver

10.6 Pain Management

10.6.1 Increasing Demand for Innovative and Advanced Pain Medications is a Major Growth Driver for this Market

10.7 Respiratory Diseases

10.7.1 High Global Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive the Growth of this Segment

10.8 Other Therapeutic Applications



11 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology

13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix

13.2.1 Stars

13.2.2 Emerging Leaders

13.2.3 Pervasive Players

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping - Start-Ups/Smes

13.3.1 Progressive Companies

13.3.2 Starting Blocks

13.3.3 Responsive Companies

13.3.4 Dynamic Companies

13.4 Market Player Ranking

13.5 Company Profiles

13.5.1 Pfizer, Inc.

13.5.2 Novartis Ag

13.5.3 Sanofi

13.5.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

13.5.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb

13.5.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13.5.7 Eli Lilly and Company

13.5.8 GlaxoSmithKline plc

13.5.9 Merck & Co., Inc.

13.5.10 Mylan N.V.

13.5.11 Abbvie Inc.

13.5.12 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

13.5.13 Astrazeneca

13.5.14 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

13.5.15 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13.5.16 Cipla, Inc.

13.5.17 API Pharma Tech

13.5.18 BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd.

13.5.19 Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Limited

13.5.20 Shilpa Medicare Limited



14 Appendix

