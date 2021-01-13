Worldwide Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market size is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 19.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) means a set of harmful activities intended to enter into an administration's computing resources with the motive to gain some information illegally and causes damage to the respective organization. They are very tough to detect and eliminate as they don't clearly appear to be malware and also may be established very deeply into an administration's computing systems.



The initiators and designers of the APT are steadily monitoring and guiding its actions by altering its code to avoid detection and transform it into a changing set of behaviors. Basically, an organization that has been penetrated will not even be alert of it and may only become alert at a much later time by monitoring through log analysis via Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools or through outbound communication activity.



A speedily evolving threat landscape is the dynamic factor for the rise in the demand for protection systems in the market. The application of this protection system is visible in defense and government, financial services and insurance, healthcare, banking, and others, which has resulted to the growth of the ATP protection marketplace. The forensic analysis marketplace is also anticipated to grow at a maximum rate. The main factors contributing towards the growing demand for ATP protection in the marketplace are the advancements that are made in technology, rising adoption of cloud in the enterprises, stringent government regulations, and increasing consciousness towards securing confidential information.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solutions segment is further classified into Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Endpoint Protection, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/ IPS), Next-Generation Firewall, Sandboxing, and Others. On the basis of solutions, the SIEM segment likely to hold the largest market size in the year 2026. SIEM collects security data from servers, network devices, and domain controllers, examines the data stored to discover trends, detects threats, and then allows administrations to investigate any alerts.



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Large Enterprises segment witnessed higher revenue share in 2019. Large enterprises are broadly opting for APT protection solutions and are likely to invest considerably in advanced APT protection solutions in order to provide prime security to their enterprise's extremely competitive environment.



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. Cloud segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. Growing reliability and easy access to data are uplifting the adoption of these cloud services in numerous enterprises thereby driving revenue growth of the cloud segment in the worldwide market. Over the past decade, the ATP protection market has evolved from traditional unsophisticated malware outbreaks to advance and zero-day attacks.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail & Ecommerce, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Energy & Utilities and Others. Advanced persistent threat market security approach is progressively being applied across various vertical lines such as BFSI, government and defense, education, and others that have contributed to market growth internationally.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate during this period. APAC countries comprise developing economies, such as China, India, Australia, and Japan. With the propagation of AI, IoT, and big data in the APAC region, fraud and security concerns have risen. This is expected to invest more insecurity due to the increasing threat of APT attacks.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market. Companies such as McAfee, LLC, FireEye, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., and Trend Micro, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Sophos Group PLC, and ESET, spol. s.r.o. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.), FireEye, Inc., Trend Micro, Inc., ESET, spol. s.r.o., McAfee, LLC and Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo).



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Nov - 2020, Dec) Leading Players

3.3.3 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers : 2016, Mar - 2020, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Component

4.1 Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Solution Type

4.2.1 Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Endpoint Protection Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/ IPS) Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Next-Generation Firewall Market by Region

4.2.5 Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Sandboxing Market by Region

4.2.6 Global Other Solution Type Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region

4.3 Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Organization Size

5.1 Global Large Enterprises Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region

5.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Deployment Type

6.1 Global Cloud Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region

6.2 Global On-premise Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by End User

7.1 Global BFSI Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region

7.2 Global Retail & Ecommerce Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region

7.3 Global Government & Defense Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region

7.4 Global Healthcare Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region

7.5 Global Telecom & IT Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region

7.6 Global Energy & Utilities Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market by Region

8.1 North America Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market

8.2 Europe Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market

8.4 LAMEA Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Microsoft Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.1.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2.2 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.3.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Fortinet, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.4.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5 Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.)

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis:

9.6 FireEye, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7 Trend Micro, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research and Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8 ESET, spol. s.r.o.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.9 McAfee, LLC

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.9.2.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.10. Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo)

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



