Worldwide Aesthetic Laser Market to 2026 Will be Fuelled by Popularity of Non Surgical Options

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aesthetic Laser Market- Strategies and Market Share and Industry Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, people are more inclined towards the non-surgical aesthetic procedures and this is evident by the fact that over a period of 2015-2016, 10% increment was observed in non-surgical procedures worldwide.

The number non-surgical procedures were estimated to be around 12,055,418 in 2015 that rose to 13,209,539 in 2016. While the surgical procedures showed an increment of only 8% over a period of 2015-2016.

The total number of surgical procedures throughout the globe were recorded to be around 9,641,253 in 2015 and 10,417,370 in 2016. Hence, this signifies the shift of patients towards non-surgical procedures and this in turn drives the global aesthetic laser market. Growing geriatric population further drives the aesthetic laser market.

As with the aging, skin's fragility increases due to the thinning of the epidermis. Hence, with the increasing age of people, the probability of aesthetic treatments also increases boosting the demand for laser treatments. According to National Institute of Health (United states), 8.5% of total worldwide population (617 million) were aged 65 and above in 2015. Further, these figures are projected to reach about 1.6 billion by the end of 2050.

North America was the dominant global cosmetic lasers market in 2019 with highest market revenue share. The key factor driving the market growth in North America is the increasing awareness about the cosmetic and beauty consciousness among the people in America, majority of which are women from age 25-50. However, the Asia pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market region with the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This is due to the increasing geriatric population in countries such as India, Japan, China etc. Which has led to the increased demand for aesthetic lasers. Also, the changing lifestyle of people, skin problems, aging problems and increasing medical tourism in the APAC countries are some the driving forces expanding the market.

The global aesthetic laser market is influenced by the presence of leading companies such as CYNOSURE INC., LUMENIS LTD., CUTERA INC., ALMA LASERS, SCITON INC. etc. Product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are some of the crucial strategies adopted by the key market players in order to gain competitive advantage.

Global aesthetic laser market report covers segmentation analysis of type, applications, and end user. Report further covers segments of laser type which includes Standalone Lasers and Multiplatform Lasers. Standalone lasers are the leading segment due to the advantages offered by it has boosted the adoption of these lasers.

The application of aesthetic laser includes Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation Vascular Lesions, Pigmented Lesion & Tattoo Removal etc. Among these segments, laser hair removal has accounted for largest revenue income in 2019. The conventional hair removable were time consuming, expensive, and other inefficiencies had led to the increased demand for laser hair removal. Furthermore, the end users of aesthetic laser include Private Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Spa. The private clinics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due the increasing disposable income and adoption of new technologies in developed countries such as China, Japan etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acknowledgment

2. Summary

3. Industry Outlook

4. Market Share Analysis

5. Analysing Aesthetic Laser

6. Analysing Aesthetic Laser Cross Borders

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiling

Companies Mentioned

Aerolase

Alma Lasers

Cutera Inc.

El.En. SpA

Hologic (Cynosure)

Sciton, Inc.

Sharplight Technologies

Solta Medical

Syneron Candela

XIO (Lumenis)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmgtkq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

