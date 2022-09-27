Worldwide Affective Computing Industry to 2030 - Increasing Requirement of Enhanced Security in Several Fields is Providing a Lucrative Opportunity

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Affective Computing Market, by End-User, by Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Affective computing is the one which assists in recognizing the human emotions and the state of the person, along with it, it lets the person to increase the chances of computing technologies and machineries by inoculating the emotions. Rather, the detection of patient's emotion is one main aspect about the affective computing.

Market Dynamics:

Modern channels can be combined by utilizing communication or interaction application programming interfaces APIs. Analytics insights can later be executed to deliver or transfer the context rich and the personalized customer service. Furthermore, there is no particular physical place to work, the agents can operate it and use it at any place distantly to give the customer care service.



The technologies are as reliable to the applications as the developers and the adopters. The huge and the vast problem is to find the correct and accurate balance in identifying the emotionally smart and intelligent human beings to build them for the achievement of the affective computing forms which are effective for the types of emotional artificial intelligence.



The rising demand of the virtual assistants are able to detect the fraudulent and the lawless activities and the increasing requirement of the enhanced security in several fields is providing a lucrative opportunity and moreover, the rising use of affective computing for private applications, limited availability towards the regulatory patients is also leading to the development.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global affective computing market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global affective computing market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Major companies operating in the global affective computing market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Affectiva Inc., Nuance Communications Inc. (Microsoft Corporation), Nemesysco Ltd., Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Element Human Ltd., Emotibot Technologies Limited, Kairos AR, Inc., Realeyes Data Services Ltd., audEERING GmbH, IBM Corporation and Gesturetek Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global affective computing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global affective computing market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Affective Computing Market, By End-User Industry:

Healthcare

Automotive

Retail

Other End-user Industries

Global Affective Computing Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Affective Computing, By End-user Industry

Market Affective Computing, By Geography

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Rising adoption of cloud-based computing devices

Privacy and security issues

Rising demand of the virtual assistance to detect the fraudulent activities

Impact Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Global Affective Computing Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

5. Global Affective Computing Market, By End-User Industry, 2022-2030, (US$ Bn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2030(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2030

Segment Trends

Healthcare

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)

Automotive

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)

Retail

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)

Other End -User Industries

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Bn)

6. Global Affective Computing Market, By Region, 2022-2030, (US$ Bn)

7. Competitive Landscape:

Affectiva Inc.

Key Developments

Element Human Ltd.

Key Developments

Kairos AR, Inc.

Key Developments

Nuance Communications Inc. (Microsoft Corporation)

Key Developments

IBM Corporation

Key Developments

Gesturetek Inc.

Key Developments

Nemesysco Ltd.

Key Developments

Realeyes Data Services Ltd.

Key Developments

AudEERING GmbH

Key Developments

Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

Key Developments

Emotibot Technologies Limited.

Key Developments

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Key Developments

8. Section:

