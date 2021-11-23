Worldwide Agricultural Enzymes Industry to 2026 - Featuring AB Enzymes, BASF and Bioworks Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Enzymes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural enzymes market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Agricultural enzymes are biological catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions for unblocking the nutrients present in the soil. These enzymes help increase the plant yield and quality by detoxifying the soil that has been processed with pesticides, herbicides and chemical fertilizers. As they also neutralize both acid and alkaline soils, agricultural enzymes are extensively employed in the bioprocessing of fibers, enzyme-assisted silage fermentation, processing of crops and crop residues and the production of various animal feed supplements.



The escalating demand for organic food on account of the increasing awareness among individuals about the hazardous impact of pesticides represents one of the significant factors propelling the growth of the naturally sourced agrochemicals across the globe. Apart from this, the rising concerns about food and environment safety have led to the implementation of stringent regulations. These regulations are impelling farmers to adopt bio-based chemicals in place of their chemical counterparts. This, in turn, is positively influencing the sales of agricultural enzymes. Furthermore, the leading players are focusing on the development of technologies that assist in producing these enzymes using microorganisms. Microorganisms used in the production of agricultural enzymes grow in closed steel tanks that contain nutrients, including sugar, starch, soy and corn. Besides this, some of these players are also using gene engineering technology to make the enzymes more efficient. Additionally, the increasing global population, in confluence with the inflating disposable incomes, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB Enzymes GmbH (Associated British Foods Plc), Agrinos Inc. (Agrinos AS), Aries Agro Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Bioworks Inc., Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Stoller Group Inc. and Syngenta AG (China National Chemical Corporation Limited).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global agricultural enzymes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global agricultural enzymes market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enzyme type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the crop type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global agricultural enzymes market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Agricultural Enzymes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Enzyme Type

6.1 Phosphatases

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Dehydrogenases

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Sulfatases

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Proteases

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Soil Fertility Products

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Control Products

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Growth Enhancing Products

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Crop Type

8.1 Cereals and Grains

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Fruits and Vegetables

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Turf and Ornamentals

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AB Enzymes GmbH (Associated British Foods PLC)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Agrinos Inc. (Agrinos AS)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Aries Agro Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 BASF SE

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Bioworks Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Dupont De Nemours Inc

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Stoller Group Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Syngenta AG (China National Chemical Corporation Limited)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sabufn

