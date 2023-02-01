Worldwide Aircraft Battery Charging and Testing Industry to 2030 - Increased Usage of Aircraft in Military Operations is Fuelling the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Battery Charging and Testing Market, By Aircraft Type, By Battery Type, By Battery Testing Type and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Batteries, like other technologies, have advanced significantly in recent years. However, the main technologies used nowadays remain the classics: valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA), nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) and Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion).

The first type, the lead-acid batteries are the most consolidated technology, offering a competitive cost, high reliability and most importantly, since they do not require regular checking of the electrolyte level, they have been considered 'maintenance free batteries'.

The Nickel-Cadmium battery is the most used for commercial aviation thanks to a high cycling capacity which ensures long life. It also provides reduced maintenance and low weight and size, which makes these batteries an attractive alternative for the commercial aeronautical industry.

Some of the users of Nickel-Cadmium batteries are corporative jets such as the Pilatus PC-24 or big commercial airplanes as the Airbus A-320. Lithium-Ion batteries have not been widely used in aviation until the recent years with the introduction of the RPAS. The main advantage of Li-Ion batteries are the very low weight and low volume, which make them ideal to fit into RPAS.

Moreover, some modern commercial aircraft have installed these batteries in their emergency system such as the Airbus A350XWB. However, these batteries come with a high purchase price and some safety hazards, associated with the high energy densities coupled with the flammable electrolyte, that make them unsafe.

Market Dynamics

The demand for aircraft in various sectors and their development for proper functioning drives the aircraft battery charging and testing market. The battery plays a significant role in operating the aircraft. The increased usage of aircraft in military operations is fuelling the market.

The military sector's demand for advanced aircraft, especially for the air forces during military operations. Military aircraft with high-quality features, especially good battery life, the Market Outlook will help the market to propel its business.

In the commercial and civil areas, the demand for aircraft is highly increasing for various purposes. The usage of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) for commercial, civil, and military purposes is even driving the aircraft battery charging and testing market. UAVs in military sectors are used for investigation and monitoring, and commercially UAVs can be used for transporting necessary things in logistics. The use of aircraft batteries in UAVs is increasing as the application of UAVs is rising in high demand.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of global aircraft battery charging and testing market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022- 2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

It profiles leading players in the global aircraft battery charging and testing market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as a part of this study include ATEQ AVIATION, Blue Skies Aviation, DUNCAN AVIATION INC., Saft, ARBIN INSTRUMENTS, Concorde Battery Corporation, Enersys, The Boeing Company, GS Yuasa Corporation, Securaplane Technologies, Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global aircraft battery charging and testing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global aircraft battery charging and testing market

