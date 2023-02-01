Worldwide Aircraft Battery Charging and Testing Industry to 2030 - Increased Usage of Aircraft in Military Operations is Fuelling the Market

Feb 01, 2023, 06:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Battery Charging and Testing Market, By Aircraft Type, By Battery Type, By Battery Testing Type and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Batteries, like other technologies, have advanced significantly in recent years. However, the main technologies used nowadays remain the classics: valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA), nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) and Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion).
The first type, the lead-acid batteries are the most consolidated technology, offering a competitive cost, high reliability and most importantly, since they do not require regular checking of the electrolyte level, they have been considered 'maintenance free batteries'.
The Nickel-Cadmium battery is the most used for commercial aviation thanks to a high cycling capacity which ensures long life. It also provides reduced maintenance and low weight and size, which makes these batteries an attractive alternative for the commercial aeronautical industry.
Some of the users of Nickel-Cadmium batteries are corporative jets such as the Pilatus PC-24 or big commercial airplanes as the Airbus A-320. Lithium-Ion batteries have not been widely used in aviation until the recent years with the introduction of the RPAS. The main advantage of Li-Ion batteries are the very low weight and low volume, which make them ideal to fit into RPAS.
Moreover, some modern commercial aircraft have installed these batteries in their emergency system such as the Airbus A350XWB. However, these batteries come with a high purchase price and some safety hazards, associated with the high energy densities coupled with the flammable electrolyte, that make them unsafe.
Market Dynamics
The demand for aircraft in various sectors and their development for proper functioning drives the aircraft battery charging and testing market. The battery plays a significant role in operating the aircraft. The increased usage of aircraft in military operations is fuelling the market.
The military sector's demand for advanced aircraft, especially for the air forces during military operations. Military aircraft with high-quality features, especially good battery life, the Market Outlook will help the market to propel its business.
In the commercial and civil areas, the demand for aircraft is highly increasing for various purposes. The usage of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) for commercial, civil, and military purposes is even driving the aircraft battery charging and testing market. UAVs in military sectors are used for investigation and monitoring, and commercially UAVs can be used for transporting necessary things in logistics. The use of aircraft batteries in UAVs is increasing as the application of UAVs is rising in high demand.
