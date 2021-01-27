Worldwide Aircraft Valve Industry to 2027 - Growing Popularity of Low Cost Carriers Airline and Narrow Body and Wide Body Aircraft Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Valve Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Valve Type, Aircraft Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 4192.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6084.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.



The general aviation sector in the world is growing exponentially since the last few years due to the constant increase in volumes of orders and deliveries. Rising demand for general aviation aircraft is majorly attributed to rise in the purchase of business and corporate jets in developed, as well as a few developing, countries. The presence of multiple general aviation aircraft manufacturers globally is showcasing the year-on-year growth in orders and deliveries. Presently, various general aviation aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are stressing on increasing the flight range and durability of the aircraft models to make flying the aircraft over a longer distance easy for operators. Increase in flying range has fueled intercontinental flying operations in the general aviation aircraft industry. This factor has boosted the procurement of aircraft valves among general aviation aircraft manufacturers and operators, thereby catalyzing the aircraft valve market growth.



The aircraft valve market is segmented on the basis of product type, valve type, aircraft type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into fuel system valves, hydraulic system valves, air conditioning system valves, lubrication systems valves, and others. The lubrication system valves segment is projected register the fastest CAGR in the overall aircraft valve market during the forecast period. On the basis of valve type, the market is segmented into pilot valves, poppet valves, flapper-nozzle valves, and others. The poppet valves segment contributed the largest revenue share to the market in 2019. The aircraft valve market, by aircraft type, is segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. The fixed-wing segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019. On basis of end user, the market is segmented into OEM and MRO. The OEM segment held the largest market share in 2019. On the basis of geography, the aircraft valve market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. The market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020-2027.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aircraft Valve Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has been creating challenges for medical institutions, healthcare institutes, manufacturing units, commercial office premises, shopping complexes, and airports worldwide. As North America, Europe and APAC consist of higher density of aircraft and component manufacturers, the outbreak has severely affected the production of each. The lower number of manufacturing staff and temporary suspension of production facilities have resulted in lesser production quantity. Boeing, the aviation giant in the North American region, has witnessed a significant fall in orders and production, which is one of the key factors restraining the aircraft valve market. Apart from Boeing, other aircraft OEMs such as Bombardier, Textron, and Gulfstream also experienced the similar adverse effect of the pandemic. The restricted workforce, disruption in the supply chain, and limited volumes of orders have sternly limited the aircraft valve market players' growth in 2020.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Aircraft Valve Market - By Product Type

1.3.2 Aircraft Valve Market - By Valve Type

1.3.3 Aircraft Valve Market - By Aircraft Type

1.3.4 Aircraft Valve Market - By End User

1.3.5 Aircraft Valve Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Aircraft Valve Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Aircraft Valve - Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Constant Growth in Shipment Volumes of General Aviation Aircraft Fleet

5.1.2 Shorter Replacement Cycles of Aircraft valve

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Boeing Setback from B737 Max and Discontinuation of A380 and Boeing 747 Program

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Popularity of Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) Airline and Narrow Body and Wide Body Aircraft

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Reduction in Weight of Valves and Aircraft

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Aircraft Valve Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Aircraft Valve Market Overview

6.2 Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Aircraft Valve Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Aircraft Valve Market Breakdown, By Product Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Fuel System Valves

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Fuel System Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Hydraulic System Valves

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Hydraulic System Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Air Conditioning System Valves

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Air Conditioning System Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Lubrication Systems Valves

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Lubrication Systems Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Other Valves

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Other Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Aircraft Valve Market Analysis - By Valve Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aircraft Valve Market Breakdown, by Valve Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Pilot Valves

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Pilot Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Poppet Valves

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Poppet Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million).

8.5 Flapper-Nozzle Valves

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Flapper-Nozzle Valves: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million).

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million).



9. Aircraft Valve Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Aircraft Valve Market Breakdown, by Aircraft Type, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Fixed-Wing

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Fixed-Wing: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Rotary-Wing

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Rotary-Wing: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Aircraft Valve Market Analysis - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Aircraft Valve Market Breakdown, by End User, 2019 & 2027

10.3 OEM

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 OEM: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 MRO: Aircraft Valve Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Aircraft Valve Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Aircraft Valve Market

11.3 Europe : Aircraft Valve Market

11.4 APAC: Aircraft Valve Market

11.5 MEA: Aircraft Valve Market

11.6 SAM: Aircraft Valve Market



12. Aircraft Valve Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 South America



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 Merger and Acquisition



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Crissair, Inc.

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Eaton Corporation plc

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Honeywell International Inc.

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 ITT Inc.

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Meggitt PLC

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Moog Inc.

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Parker Hannifin Corporation

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Safran S.A

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Triumph Group, Inc.

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Word Index



