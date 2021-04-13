Worldwide Aircraft Video Surveillance Industry to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Enhanced Security in Aircraft Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by System Type, Fit Type, and Aircraft Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 472.75 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 630.52 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.



The growth of the aircraft video surveillance market is mainly attributed to increasing investments in the commercial aircraft sector from developed as well as developing nations. Aircraft video surveillance provides enhanced security for passenger and crew; thus, it has major adoption in commercial aircraft fleet. On the back of immense growth in the aircraft technology, each country would witness the launch of more enhanced aircraft video surveillance offering high-quality images.



Airline companies are installing video surveillance systems to monitor the passenger cabin area for disruptive or suspicious activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has had several impacts on the market growth such as slowdown in production and delays in projects of several countries due to unstable economy. Due to COVID-19 pandemic impact, in November 2020, Boeing delivered 7 commercial jets as compared to 24 deliveries in the same month last year. The commercial sector experienced a major setback as domestic as well as international flights were put on hold for a certain period. The airline companies postponed or cancelled the new fleet expansion plans owing to a major economic impact. Hence, the demand for new aircraft is reduced, which directly affected the procurement of aircraft video surveillance solutions. However, the number of narrow-body aircraft and business aircraft has started to escalate in post-lockdown period as certain flight restrictions are eased. Increasing volume of commercial aircraft in the global market owing to rising number of passengers is expected to be a key factor for the market growth during the forecast period. There is a tremendous demand for video surveillance systems in the region as aircraft manufacturing companies are well aware of newer technologies. For instance, Airbus is offering advanced security and surveillance system in its A320, A330, A350, and A380 series aircraft models.



Surge in Demand from Emerging Countries Provide Business Opportunities to Market Players



The aircraft industry is growing at a faster rate in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific with an advent of connected cabin technologies. Increasing number of aircraft fleet in commercial sectors is expected to drive the market in the regions. China, India, the US, Germany, and the UK are among are among the leading commercial aircraft and aircraft products manufacturing countries in the regions. Further, rising investments in aircraft manufacturing activities by private companies and governments are bolstering the market growth. For instance, in July 2018, MRJ, a unit of Mitsubishi Aircraft Company, announced a new plan to increase the aircraft production activities in Japan. The company initiated the plan to lead the nation in the aerospace industry and reduce the dependency on other companies, such as Boeing and Airbus.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global aircraft video surveillance market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global aircraft video surveillance market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Premium Insights



5. Aircraft Video Surveillance Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Security in Aircraft

5.1.2 Accentuating Volumes of Aircraft Order and Delivery

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Invasion of Privacy

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Demand for Business Aircraft

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advent of Connected Cabins

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Aircraft Video Surveillance - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Aircraft Video Surveillance Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Analysis - By System Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Aircraft Video Surveillance Market, By System Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Cockpit Door Surveillance Systems

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cockpit Door Surveillance Systems: Aircraft Video Surveillance Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Cabin Surveillance Systems

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Cabin Surveillance Systems: Aircraft Video Surveillance Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Environmental Camera Systems

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Environmental Camera Systems: Aircraft Video Surveillance Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Analysis - By Fit Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aircraft Video Surveillance Market, By Fit Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Retrofit

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Retrofit: Aircraft Video Surveillance Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Line Fit

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Line Fit: Aircraft Video Surveillance Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Aircraft Video Surveillance Market, By Aircraft Type (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Wide Body Aircraft

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Wide Body Aircraft: Aircraft Video Surveillance Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Narrow Body Aircraft

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Narrow Body Aircraft: Aircraft Video Surveillance Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Aircraft Video Surveillance Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Aircraft Video Surveillance Market

10.3 Europe: Aircraft Video Surveillance Market

10.4 APAC: Aircraft Video Surveillance Market

10.5 MEA: Aircraft Video Surveillance Market

10.6 SAM: Aircraft Video Surveillance Market



11. Aircraft Video Surveillance Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Video Surveillance Market

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative



13. Company Profiles

13.1 AD Aerospace Ltd.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Aerial View Systems Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Cabin Avionics Ltd

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Kappa Optronics GmbH

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Meggitt PLC

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Parker Hannifin Corporation

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 BAE Systems plc

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 KID-Systeme GmbH

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqyi9x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

