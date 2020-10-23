Worldwide Almond Flour Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Almond Flour - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Almond Flour Market accounted for $0.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.



Rising urban population, increase in standard of living, and changing lifestyle are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, availability of healthier substitutes and stringent regulations & international quality standards imposed on food products are hampering the market growth.



Almond flour is produced from ground sweet almonds and further, it is processed in different forms as per its application in food and beverage industry. Almond flour is produced in form of extra fine blanched or in fine natural form. Almond flour is rich the source of vitamins including vitamin E, vitamin b, vitamin A, minerals, omega fatty acids and protein and others. It makes almond flour as an all-purpose carrier and essential flour especially used for baking, cooking, and also in cosmetic. Currently, its demand is increasing in bakery and confectionery products as inclusion of almond flour in these products enhances the nutritional value and helps to give better texture and flavour. In blanched almond flour, firstly the skins of almonds are removed and then they are grounded to make flour while natural almond flour is simply made of grounded almonds and has wide application in preparing bread, cakes, cookies, pastries, and other food products.



Based on the form, the blanched segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for bakery and confectionery products globally, coupled with rise in demand for high protein bakery products in the market. Owing to this demand for confectionery products, the market for blanched almond flour is expected to grow at a substantial growth during the forecast period.



By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to high awareness about health benefits of consuming almond products such as almond milk and almond flour. Notable expansion of the vegan trend and wide availability of gluten-free products across the European Union will remain the prime booster to Europe's market that currently holds around a third of total almond flour sales. Several European farmers are interested in replacing their traditional sunflower and wheat fields with almond orchards, which would be an excellent factor driving sales of almond flour and related products in the near future.



Some of the key players profiled in the Almond Flour Market include Anthony's Goods, barney butter, blue Diamond Growers, bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Hodgson Mill, Honeyville Farms, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Natures Eats, NOW Foods, Oleander bio SA, Rolling Hills Nut Company, Shiloh Farms, Sincerely Nuts, Treehouse Almonds, and Wellbee's.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Almond Flour Market, By Nature

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Organic

5.3 Conventional



6 Global Almond Flour Market, By Category

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low-Carb

6.3 Gluten-Free



7 Global Almond Flour Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Indirect

7.2.1 Specialty Stores

7.2.2 Departmental Stores

7.2.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

7.2.4 Discount Stores

7.2.5 Convenience Stores

7.2.6 Online Retailers

7.3 Direct



8 Global Almond Flour Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Blanched

8.3 Natural



9 Global Almond Flour Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Household

9.4 Dietary Supplements

9.5 Cosmetic Industry

9.6 Food & Beverages

9.6.1 Confectionery

9.6.1.1 Nutritional Bars

9.6.1.2 Chocolates

9.6.1.3 Candies

9.6.2 Bakery

9.6.2.1 Cakes

9.6.2.2 Pastries

9.6.2.3 Cookies

9.6.3 Dressings & Condiments

9.6.4 Sauces & Spreads

9.6.5 Ready Meals

9.6.6 Beverage Processing



10 Global Almond Flour Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launches

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Anthony's Goods

12.2 Barney Butter

12.3 Blue Diamond Growers

12.4 Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

12.5 Hodgson Mill

12.6 Honeyville Farms

12.7 King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.

12.8 Natures Eats

12.9 NOW Foods

12.10 Oleander Bio SA

12.11 Rolling Hills Nut Company

12.12 Shiloh Farms

12.13 Sincerely Nuts

12.14 Treehouse Almonds

12.15 Wellbee's



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpqv8v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

