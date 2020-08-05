Worldwide Aluminum Composite Panel Industry to 2027 - Key Acquisitions & Mergers

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Composite Panel - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aluminum Composite Panel market accounted for $7.33 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from end-use industries is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the high repairing cost if broken or dented is likely to inhibit market growth.



Aluminum composite panels are light-weight compound material consisting of two pre-finished aluminium cover sheets heat-bonded to a core made of polyethylene plastic substance. These panels are used broadly as outer surface layer of commercial buildings and corporate houses.



Based on the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to increasing demand for private vehicles among customers across the globe. With the rapid urbanization and high disposable income, the customer's preference is shifting towards personal vehicle rather than travelling by public transport. This change will drive the demand of passenger cars, thereby accelerating market growth.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the expansion in the construction industry in developing nations like India, China, Indonesia and Vietnam. In addition to this, the quick rise in the population, growing number of green building and the high demand for affordable house will further boost the growth of the market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Aluminum Composite Panel Market include Guangzhou Xinghe Acp, Interplast, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mulford Plastic, Rusal, Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Material Co Ltd, Yaret Industrial Group, Alcobond, Alstone, Alstrong Enterprise, Alubond A, Alucoil, Amag Metall, Constellium, Alcoa and Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

5.3 Passenger Cars

5.3.1 Doors

5.3.2 Hoods

5.3.3 Side Panels

5.3.4 Wings



6 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By Coating Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Laminating Coating

6.3 Oxide Film

6.4 Polyester (PE)

6.5 Polyethylene

6.6 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)



7 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By Composition

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Core Material

7.3 Metal Skin

7.4 Rear Skin

7.5 Surface Coating



8 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Antibacterial

8.3 Antistatic

8.4 Fire-resistant



9 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cladding

9.3 Column Cover and Beam Wrap

9.4 Hoarding

9.5 Insulation

9.6 Interior Decoration

9.7 Signage

9.8 Ceilings

9.9 False Ceilings

9.10 Partition



10 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Advertising

10.3 Automotive

10.4 Building & Construction

10.5 Transportation

10.6 Packaging

10.7 Railways



11 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Guangzhou Xinghe Acp

13.2 Interplast

13.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

13.4 Mulford Plastic

13.5 Rusal

13.6 Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Material Co Ltd

13.7 Yaret Industrial Group

13.8 Alcobond

13.9 Alstone

13.10 Alstrong Enterprise

13.11 Alubond A

13.12 Alucoil

13.13 Amag Metall

13.14 Constellium

13.15 Alcoa

13.16 Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd.



