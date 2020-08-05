Worldwide Aluminum Composite Panel Industry to 2027 - Key Acquisitions & Mergers
Aug 05, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Composite Panel - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aluminum Composite Panel market accounted for $7.33 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from end-use industries is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the high repairing cost if broken or dented is likely to inhibit market growth.
Aluminum composite panels are light-weight compound material consisting of two pre-finished aluminium cover sheets heat-bonded to a core made of polyethylene plastic substance. These panels are used broadly as outer surface layer of commercial buildings and corporate houses.
Based on the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to increasing demand for private vehicles among customers across the globe. With the rapid urbanization and high disposable income, the customer's preference is shifting towards personal vehicle rather than travelling by public transport. This change will drive the demand of passenger cars, thereby accelerating market growth.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the expansion in the construction industry in developing nations like India, China, Indonesia and Vietnam. In addition to this, the quick rise in the population, growing number of green building and the high demand for affordable house will further boost the growth of the market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Aluminum Composite Panel Market include Guangzhou Xinghe Acp, Interplast, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mulford Plastic, Rusal, Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Material Co Ltd, Yaret Industrial Group, Alcobond, Alstone, Alstrong Enterprise, Alubond A, Alucoil, Amag Metall, Constellium, Alcoa and Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By Vehicle Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
5.3 Passenger Cars
5.3.1 Doors
5.3.2 Hoods
5.3.3 Side Panels
5.3.4 Wings
6 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By Coating Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Laminating Coating
6.3 Oxide Film
6.4 Polyester (PE)
6.5 Polyethylene
6.6 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)
7 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By Composition
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Core Material
7.3 Metal Skin
7.4 Rear Skin
7.5 Surface Coating
8 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Antibacterial
8.3 Antistatic
8.4 Fire-resistant
9 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cladding
9.3 Column Cover and Beam Wrap
9.4 Hoarding
9.5 Insulation
9.6 Interior Decoration
9.7 Signage
9.8 Ceilings
9.9 False Ceilings
9.10 Partition
10 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Advertising
10.3 Automotive
10.4 Building & Construction
10.5 Transportation
10.6 Packaging
10.7 Railways
11 Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Guangzhou Xinghe Acp
13.2 Interplast
13.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
13.4 Mulford Plastic
13.5 Rusal
13.6 Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Material Co Ltd
13.7 Yaret Industrial Group
13.8 Alcobond
13.9 Alstone
13.10 Alstrong Enterprise
13.11 Alubond A
13.12 Alucoil
13.13 Amag Metall
13.14 Constellium
13.15 Alcoa
13.16 Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd.
