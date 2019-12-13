Worldwide Analysis on the $30+ Billion Agricultural Milking Robots Market, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Milking Robots: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for the robotic milking machines at $6.5 billion in 2018 is anticipated to reach $30.98 billion in 2025.

Market growth comes from robots increasing penetration in dairy farms. Most of the large farms are equipped, but the remaining farms are being bought up by the industrial-scale farms, and the new capacity in the existing large farms need automation as well. The small dairy farms are inefficient and are going away.

This 2019 study has 182 pages, 85 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve growth as the burgeoning middle class seeks more milk and more milk products- cheese. Across the industrial spectrum, dairy farms use robots to implement better farm management. Improved farm efficiency is a key benefit of dairy farm industrialization.



One effect of the tariffs from President Trump has been to stimulate investment by Chinese and Russian businessmen in dairy farming. With imported milk from the US not available, demand for milk was felt in the market. The largest industrial dairy farm is being built in Russia with Chinese and Russian financing. This farm is anticipated to be fully automated.



By 2050 the world population will be 9 billion people, up from 7.3 billion in 2019. Population growth means that there needs to be a considerable increase in food production. Grow lights permit warehouse growing. Renewable energy supports electricity generation. Milking robots are part of a move to precision agriculture that increases crop yields and improves overall availability of nutritious foods. Income levels are creating a middle-class worldwide, rising the demand for quality food and dairy products.



Milk demand is increasing because of the quality of nutrition milk products provide. Milk is a fundamental food, trusted and valued all over the world. Quality of milk can be increased via the use of automated milking and feeding systems.



An environmental development relates to consumer increasing awareness of the origin of produce, animal welfare, the use of antibiotics having a deleterious effect on the health of people, and the impact of environmentally unsound agricultural practices. Agricultural impact on the environment is commonly measured as a carbon footprint.



There are 21 million working dairy cows in the world, meaning 21,000,000 dairy calves are slaughtered for veal or cheap beef every year globally. Cows must give birth in order to make milk and the resulting births create too many cows if allowed to mature.



Key Topics Covered



1. Agricultural Milking Robots Market Description And Market Dynamics

1.1 Robotic Milking: High-Tech Farming

1.2 Milking

1.2.1 Role of Agricultural Robots

1.2.2 Agricultural Robot Technologies



2. Agricultural Milking Robots Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Agricultural Milking Robots Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Milk is Unique and Healthy

2.1.2 Milking Robot Market Driving Forces

2.1.3 Milking Robots Market Key Restraining Factors

2.1.4 Milking Robot Market Challenges

2.1.5 Market Growth Factors Discussion

2.2 Agricultural Milking Robots Market Shares

2.2.1 Agricultural Cow Milking Robots

2.2.2 Lely Astronaut Milking Robots

2.3 Agricultural Milking Robot Market Forecasts

2.3.1 A Milking Machine Uses Vacuum For Gathering Milk

2.3.2 Agricultural Robot Milking Machines Installed Base and Market Penetration

2.3.3 Agricultural Robot Market Segments Driverless Tractors, Cow Milking Systems, Process Precision Architecture, and Irrigation Systems

2.3.4 Agricultural Robotics Key Economic Enablers

2.4 Agricultural Milking Robots Number of Cows, Sheep, and Goats and Herds

2.4.1 Large Industrial Scale Dairy Farms

2.4.2 Milk Yield per Cow

2.5 Agricultural Milking Robot Market Segment Forecasts

2.6 Agricultural Milking Robots Pricing and Systems Costs

2.6.1 Lely Cow Milking Robot

2.6.2 Cost of Milking Machines



3. Agricultural Milking Robots Regional Market Description

3.1 Agricultural Milking Robots Regional Market Segments

3.2 United States

3.2.1 Lely US Market Leader in the Milking Robot Sales and Service

3.3 Europe

3.4 Asia Pacific



4. Agricultural Milking Robots Research and Technology

4.1 Agricultural Robot Technologies

4.2 Agricultural Robotic Use of GPS Global Positioning

4.3 Liners

4.4 Teat Scrubbers

4.5 Smart Collar Tags for Cow

4.6 CoRobots

4.6.1 Collaborative Robots In The Farming Industry

4.7 Milking Robot Industry Associations



5. Agricultural Milking Robots and Milking Machines Company Profiles

5.1 Milking Machine Market Participants:

5.2 ADF Milking

5.3 Afimilk

5.4 Bou-Matic, Netherlands

5.4.1 Tilstra Sued BouMatic

5.5 Carnegie Mellon

5.6 DairyMaster

5.7 DeLaval

5.8 Fullwood

5.9 GEA Group - GEA Farm Technologies

5.9.1 Waterford FRS

5.10 GM Liberty

5.11 Hokofarm

5.11.1 Hokofarm Group Revenue

5.11.2 HokoFarm / AMS Galaxy

5.12 JSC Mototecha

5.13 Lely Agricultural Milking Robots

5.13.1 Lely Trend Towards Digitalization

5.13.2 Cost Structures and Roles of Agricultural Robots

5.13.3 Lely

5.13.4 Large Cow Farm Management

5.13.5 Lely Astronaut

5.13.6 Lely Group Business Concepts

5.13.7 Lely Group Revenue

5.14 Melasty

5.15 Avon Rubber / Milkline / InterPuls

5.15.1 Avon Rubber Revenue

5.15.2 milkrite - InterPuls Revenue

5.16 Milkline S.r.l.

5.16.1 Milkline Milking Systems

5.16.2 Milkline Herd Management

5.16.3 Milkline Milk Refrigeration

5.17 Milkomax

5.18 Nedap

5.19 Pearson & Gascoigne

5.20 Prompt Softech

5.21 S. A. Christensen

5.21.1 SAC Futureline Max Regional Presence:

5.22 Tetra Laval / DeLaval

5.22.1 Tetre Laval Group

5.22.2 DeLaval Sustainable Dairy Farming

5.23 Veder Group / Fullwood Packo Group

5.23.1 Fullwood

5.23.2 Fullwood Packo Group, Bought by The Verder Group

5.23.3 Fullwood Pedometer-Based Fertility Monitoring System

5.24 Milking Machine Market Participants

5.24.1 Agricultural Milking Machine Market

5.24.2 Livestock Monitoring & Management Market Shares



