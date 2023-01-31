Worldwide Angina Pectoris Treatment Industry to 2030 - Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Angina Pectoris Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on global angina pectoris treatment market studies various drugs used for treatment of angina pectoris along with pipeline analysis of upcoming potential drugs.

Angina is chest pain due to transient myocardial ischaemia, which usually occurs with physical activity or emotional stress, in the United States 10.2 million are estimated to experience angina with approximately 500,000 new cases occurring each year. Thus, drug pipeline of angina pectoris treatment market comprises potential drugs which are specific and fast in therapeutic action.



For the purpose of this study, the various drug classes studied include antiplatelet agents, beta-adrenergic blocking agents, calcium channel blockers, short - long - acting nitroglycerines angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and anti-ischemic agents. Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2020 to 2030 are provided in terms of USD Mn along with the respective CAGRs for the period 2022 to 2030, considering 2021 as the base year.



The pipeline analysis for angina pectoris treatment market comprises projected market sales of Phase III drugs estimated till 2030. The phase III drugs included in the pipeline analysis are Dantonic/T89 (Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), RANCAD (TSH Biopharm Corporation Limited), Cilostazol (Korea Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.), Bococizumab (Pfizer, Inc.), Ticagrelor (J.M. ten Berg/ Astra Zeneca plc), Auto-CD34+ cells (Baxalta US Inc.) and Alirocumab (Sanofi SA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals). The report also covers qualitative information associated with the drugs under phase II and I of the clinical trials.

Historical - Forecast Period

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Angina Pectoris Treatment market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Angina Pectoris Treatment market?

Which is the largest regional market for Angina Pectoris Treatment market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East - Africa ?

, , and - ? Which are the key trends driving Angina Pectoris Treatment market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Angina Pectoris Treatment market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Angina Pectoris Treatment Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Angina Pectoris Treatment Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

3.8. Heptalysis Analysis

3.9. Critical Investigation of Business Problems Through Five Whys Root Cause Analysis & Relevant Solutions

4. Angina Pectoris Treatment Market: By Drug Class, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Antiplatelet agents

4.3.2. Beta-adrenergic blocking agents

4.3.3. Calcium channel blockers

4.3.4. Short & Long - acting Nitroglycerines

4.3.5. Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors

4.3.6. Anti-ischemic agents

4.3.7. Pipeline Analysis

4.3.7.1. Projected sales of Phase III Drugs estimated till 2030 (US$ Mn)

4.3.7.1.1. Dantonic/T89

4.3.7.1.2. RANCAD

4.3.7.1.3. Cilostazol

4.3.7.1.4. Bococizumab

4.3.7.1.5. Ticagrelor

4.3.7.1.6. Auto-CD34+ cells

4.3.7.1.7. Alirocumab

4.3.7.2. Tabular Representation of Phase II and I Drugs

5. North America Angina Pectoris Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. UK and European Union Angina Pectoris Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Asia Pacific Angina Pectoris Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Latin America Angina Pectoris Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Middle East and Africa Angina Pectoris Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Company Profile

10.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Portfolio

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Astra Zeneca plc

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Portfolio

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Bayer AG

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Portfolio

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Portfolio

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Portfolio

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Forest Laboratories Inc.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Portfolio

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Portfolio

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. GlaxoSmithKline plc

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Portfolio

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Novartis AG

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Portfolio

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Pfizer Inc.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Portfolio

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.11. Sanofi SA

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Product Portfolio

10.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwzd20-pectoris?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets