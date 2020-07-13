Worldwide Anti-Static Plates Industry to 2025 - Featuring Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Bakelite & MiSUMi Among Others

DUBLIN, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Static Plates Market By Type (Single side Anti-static plates, Both side Anti-static plates), By Material (Stainless Steel, PVC, PET, Polycarbonate, Others), By Form (Sheet v/s Film), By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Anti-Static Plates are used to prevent the buildup of static electricity. They reduce the static electricity charge on various surfaces by retaining adequate moisture content. The Anti-Static Plates can be offered with PVC, acrylic, and polycarbonate plates.



The Global Anti-Static Plates Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Anti-Static Plates Market is driven by the increasing demand from various end-user industries. Additionally, booming construction industry and ongoing infrastructural developments around the globe are anticipated to propel the market during forecast period. Moreover, the flourishing chemical industry is also expected to further bolster the market during the forecast years.



The Global Anti-Static Plates Market is segmented based on type, material, form, end-user industry, company and region. Based on material, the market can be fragmented into stainless steel, PVC, PET, acrylic, polycarbonate and others. The PVC based anti-static plates are expected to dominate the market owing to their excellent resistance against corrosion, chemical & fire. Additionally, PVC anti-static plates provide long lasting static protection.



Regionally, the Global Anti-Static Plates Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall anti-static plates market owing to the increasing demand from the various end-user industries such as manufacturing, electronics, automotive, among others in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Anti-Static Plates Market include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., MiSUMi, Energetic Industry Co. Ltd., Seikisui Chemical GMBH, C.I. Takiron Corporation, Scicron Technologies and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Anti-Static Plates Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Anti-Static Plates Market based on type, material, form, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Anti-Static Plates Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Anti-Static Plates Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Anti-Static Plates Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Anti-Static Plates Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Anti-Static Plates Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Anti-Static Plates Market Industry Overview

5.1. Production, By Company (2013-2018)

5.2. Demand, By Company (2013-2018)



6. Global Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Single side Anti-static plates, Both side Anti-static plates)

6.2.2. By Material (Stainless Steel, PVC, PET, Acrylic, Polycarbonate, Others)

6.2.3. By Form (Sheet v/s Film)

6.2.4. By End User Industry (Electronics, Automotive, Petroleum, Textile, Rubber, Aviation & Military, Others)

6.2.5. By Company

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Pricing Analysis

7.4. China Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

7.5. India Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

7.6. Japan Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

7.7. South Korea Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

7.8. Australia Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook



8. Europe Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Pricing Analysis

8.4. United Kingdom Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

8.5. France Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

8.6. Germany Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

8.7. Italy Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

8.8. Russia Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook



9. North America Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Pricing Analysis

9.4. United States Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

9.5. Mexico Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

9.6. Canada Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook



10. South America Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Pricing Analysis

10.4. Brazil Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

10.5. Argentina Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

10.6. Colombia Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size and Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Pricing Analysis

11.4. Saudi Arabia Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

11.5. South Africa Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook

11.6. UAE Anti-Static Plates Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Benchmarking

14.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

14.2.1. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

14.2.2. Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

14.2.3. MiSUMi

14.2.4. Energetic Industry Co. Ltd.

14.2.5. Seikisui Chemical GMBH

14.2.6. C.I. Takiron Corporation

14.2.7. Scicron Technologies



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjdybt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

