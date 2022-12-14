Worldwide Anti TIGIT Antibody Clinical Trials & Companies Insight 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti TIGIT Antibody Clinical Trials & Companies Insight 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the product pipeline and developer companies, highlighting the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of individual therapies. In addition to other elements, the study includes a detailed assessment of the current market landscape, providing information about the product's mechanism of action, dosage and administration, and other development activities.



Report Highlights:

Global Anti-TIGIT Antibodies Market Dynamics

Insight On Anti TIGIT Antibodies Clinical Trials Insight By Phase, Company, Country, Indication

Anti-TIGIT Antibodies In Clinical Trials : > 45

Overview Of Partnerships and Collaborations In The Global Anti-TIGIT Antibodies Market

Global Anti-TIGIT Antibodies Market Outlook

Competitive Landscape

The advancement in the field of genomics has led to the identification of T-cell immunoreceptors with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain (TIGIT) as a promising emerging immune checkpoint target. TIGIT indirectly suppresses T-cell activation and is expressed in multiple types of immune cells, including regulatory T (Treg) cells, activated T cells, and natural killer (NK) cells.

TIGIT is upregulated in T cells and NK cells after ligand binding, inhibiting these cells' ability to kill tumor cells. Increased TIGIT expression s also associated with advanced disease and poor survival outcomes. Additionally, increased TIGIT expression after treatment is associated with disease recurrence.

Since its identification as a potential immunotherapy target, pharmaceutical companies have developed a robust pipeline of TIGIT inhibitors and are reporting promising preclinical and clinical trial results. Recently, iTeos Therapeutics has announced promising preclinical and clinical analyses supporting the multifaceted mechanism of action of its anti-TIGIT antibody, EOS-448/GSK4428859A, which is being developed in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. Various combinations of anti-TIGIT antibody isotopes have been studied in cancer models of mice.

Depending on the isotope used, the preclinical analyses of these combinations have demonstrated different anti-tumor activities. Strong anti-tumor activities have been found while using the isotope engaging the Fcandgamma; R, which has been linked to the activation of effector CD8 T cells and the reduction in the number of Treg cells in the tumor microenvironment. EOS-448 has further been shown to induce the depletion of the precursors of exhausted T cells in addition to regulatory T cells, but not of stem-like memory T cells.

Recent years have seen an increase in collaborations and partnerships between companies for the faster development of novel drugs. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and Coherus Bioscience recently announced that the two are taking their immuno-oncology collaboration agreement further by allowing Coherus to initiate its option to license the former's potential anti-TIGIT antibody - JS 006 - in the US and China.

Regulatory bodies of the two regions have already approved the drug's Investigational new drug (IND) applications, allowing the companies to develop it further clinically. Apart from this, clinical trials are ongoing which are assessing the drug's safety, pharmacokinetic properties, and tolerability post-dose escalation and expansion, as a monotherapy and in combination with toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Apart from these trends in the market, the pipeline of novel TIGIT inhibitor is highly crowded which suggests a promising future of the market. The key drugs in research and development include including AB 154, Ociperlimab, COM902, EOS448, Tiragolumab, and others.

As per our analysis, TIGIT inhibitor is expected to enter the market by 2024, which will transform the overall immunotherapy market during the forecast period. However, the market will mainly be restricted by the long duration of drug development and stringent regulatory guidelines. However, as the healthcare sector of the majority of regions is shifting towards novel therapeutic approaches drug regulatory bodies are providing special provisions and rapid approvals are expected in coming years.

As per report findings, the global market is expected to have opportunity of more than US$ 300 Million once the first Anti TIGIT antibody is commercially approved in coming years. The Anti-TIGIT Antibody clinical development and the market opportunity are driven by the rising occurrence of different forms of cancer, technological advancements in the field of immune-oncology for cancer treatment, and rising awareness concerning the benefits of targeted therapies over conventional cancer therapies.

Apart from this, rising government initiatives, increasing awareness among the population, and the development of favorable reimbursement policies are also boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to TIGIT Inhibitor

2. Role Of TIGIT Inhibitors By Indications

2.1 TIGIT Inhibitors in Cancer

2.2 TIGIT Inhibitors in HIV

2.3 TIGIT in Autoimmune Disorders

3. Mechanism of Anti TIGIT Antibodies

3.1 Overview

3.2 Clinical Approaches to Target TIGIT

4. Partnerships and Collaborations In The Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market

5. Global TIGIT inhibitors Clinical Trials Overview

5.1 By Company

5.2 By Country

5.3 By Indication

5.4 By Patient Segment

6. Global Anti TIGIT Antibody Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication and Phase

6.1 Research

6.2 Preclinical

6.3 Phase-I

6.4 Phase-I/II

6.5 Phase-II

6.6 Phase-III

7. FDA Orphan Designation for Tiragolumab

8. Global Anti TIGIT Antibody Market Dynamics

8. 1 Market Drivers

8.2 Commercialization Challenges

9. Global TIGIT Inhibitor Market Future Outlook

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Arcus Biosciences

10.2 Agenus

10.3 Astellas Pharma

10.4 AstraZeneca

10.5 BeiGene

10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb

10.7 Compugen

10.8 Gilead Sciences

10.9 iTeos Therapeutics

10.10 Merck

10.11 Roche

10.12 Seagen

10.13 Shanghai Henlius Biotech

