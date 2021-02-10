Worldwide Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Industry to 2030 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie and Alkem Laboratories Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global anti-viral drug therapy market.

The global anti-viral drug therapy market reached a value of nearly $46,456.4 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $46,456.4 million in 2019 to $ 61,571.9 million in 2020 at a rate of 32.5%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in number of COVID-19 cases. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 and reach $74,385.9 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $ 87,230.5 million in 2025, and $ 130,125.3 million in 2030.

The anti-viral drug therapy market is segmented by drug class into DNA (Nucleotide) polymerase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors and others. Reverse transcriptase inhibitors market was the largest segment of the anti-viral drug therapy market segmented by drug class, accounting for 50.0% of the total in 2019. Also, it is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the anti-viral drug therapy market segmented by drug class, at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019-2023.

The anti-viral drug therapy market is also segmented by application into HIV, hepatitis, herpes, influenza and others. The HIV market was the largest segment of the anti-viral drug therapy market segmented by application, accounting for 34.1% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the influenza segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the anti-viral drug therapy market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019-2023.

North America was the largest region in the global anti-viral drug therapy market, accounting for 50.6% of the total in 2019. It was followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the anti-viral drug therapy market will be the Asia Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.7% and 13.8% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.7% and 12.3% respectively.

The global anti-viral drug therapy market is highly concentrated, with a small number of global players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 76.53% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc.

The top opportunities in the anti-viral drug therapy market segmented by drug class will arise in the reverse transcriptase inhibitors market segment, which will gain $24,880.4 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the anti-viral drug therapy market segmented by application will arise in the HIV segment, which will gain $ 10,038.8 million of global annual sales by 2023.

The anti-viral drug therapy market size will gain the most in India at $13,190.3 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the anti-viral drug therapy market include developing combination drugs, investing in strategic collaborations, leveraging 3D bioprinting to accelerate process of drug development. Player-adopted strategies in the anti-viral drug therapy market include expanding through strategic acquisitions and collaborations, and launching new drugs and focusing on the development of drugs against COVID-19.

Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. This has decreased short-term potential growth opportunities for the anti-viral drug therapy industry. Lockdown halted manufacturing activities several countries owing to social distancing measures. However, an increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the world is positively affecting the anti-viral drugs market.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the anti-viral drug therapy companies to focus on combination drug therapies, invest in 3D bioprinting technology, focus on R&D investments and research collaborations, focus on increasing production temporarily during the covid-19 pandemic, expand in emerging markets, leverage e-commerce to maximize reach and revenues, leverage online pharmacies, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries to reach new users, provide premium pricing for branded drugs, focus on increasing awareness on the importance of healthcare, advising asthmatics to use preventive medication to protect against covid-19, focus on educating the people on vaccines and focus on developing generics drugs.

