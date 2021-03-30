Worldwide Antibiotics Industry to 2026 - Featuring Pfizer, Bayer and Novartis Among Others

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibiotics Market By Action Mechanism, By Drug Class, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antibiotics Market size is expected to reach $62.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Antibiotic is a substance that fights against bacterial and protozoan infections. Additionally, they help in treating many diseases like urinary tract infections, pneumonia, strep throat, skin infections, sinus infections, ear infections and many more. Antibiotics can be classified on various bases but the most common classification is done on the basis of spectrum of activity, chemical structures, and mode of action. Presently, the demand for beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors class of antibiotics is more among healthcare providers.



The antibiotics market is growing owing to the increasing consumption of antibiotics in middle and lower-income countries, huge investments in R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies, and the increasing number of infectious diseases. Although, the development of antibiotic resistance and the rising cost of drug approval hinder the growth of the antibiotic market. On the other hand, advanced prospect molecules and the development of novel combination therapies to cure antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are estimated to propel the market and provide great opportunities for the market players.



The increased cases of infectious diseases in developing regions like the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are estimated to support the market growth. According to the data provided by WHO, above 15% of the children's death is caused by pneumonia. Similarly, tuberculosis is more prevalent in the South Asian and Sub-Saharan regions. Presently, the much-needed antibiotic treatment is accessible only to one-third of the infected population that further expands the disease burden.



Based on Action Mechanism, the market is segmented into Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, and Mycolic Acid Inhibitors. RNA and Folic acid synthesis inhibitors are expected to witness notable CAGRs during the forecast period. The evolutions of various antiviral drugs that inhibit transcription and reverse transcription processes are expected to help in the growth of the market. Folic acid inhibitor sulfa drugs are estimated to expand as they have a broad range of applications.



Based on Drug Class, the market is segmented into Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Fluoroquinolone, Macrolides, Carbapenem, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides, and Others. The other antibiotics category includes imidazoles, tetracyclines, monoclonal antibodies, and lincosamides. It is expected that the other antibiotic category will expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period. The innovation of monoclonal antibodies for people who have developed antibiotic-resistance is the main feature of this category.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America continues to attain a high market share in the antibiotic market worldwide. The Healthcare System in North America helps in the utilization of branded products, although, with the loss of exclusivity of certain molecules, sales of the region have declined significantly in the last few years. Latin America, specifically Brazil, with its notable growth in the pharmaceuticals industry is also expected to boost the growth of the market. The outbreak of some viruses like Ebola in Africa is anticipated to push the growth of the market in this region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Pfizer, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., and Novartis AG are some of the forerunners in the Antibiotics Market. Companies such as Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, etc. are some of the key innovators in Antibiotics Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Antibiotics Market, by Action Mechanism

1.4.2 Global Antibiotics Market, by Drug Class

1.4.3 Global Antibiotics Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Approvals

3.2.4 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Oct - 2020, Jul) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Antibiotics Market by Action Mechanism

4.1 Global Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors Market by Region

4.2 Global Protein Synthesis Inhibitors Market by Region

4.3 Global DNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market by Region

4.4 Global RNA Synthesis Inhibitors Market by Region

4.5 Global Mycolic Acid Inhibitors Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Antibiotics Market by Drug Class

5.1 Global Cephalosporin Market by Region

5.2 Global Penicillin Market by Region

5.3 Global Fluoroquinolone Market by Region

5.4 Global Macrolides Market by Region

5.5 Global Carbapenem Market by Region

5.6 Global Aminoglycosides Market by Region

5.7 Global Sulfonamides Market by Region

5.8 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Antibiotics Market by Region

6.1 North America Antibiotics Market

6.2 Europe Antibiotics Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market

6.4 LAMEA Antibiotics Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2 Johnson and Johnson

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.3 Merck & Co., Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.3.1 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.1.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.3.1.2 Approvals:

7.4 Pfizer, Inc.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.4.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.5 Bayer AG

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.6 Novartis AG

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.7 Sanofi S.A.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.7.4 Research & Development Expense

7.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.7.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.8 Abbott Laboratories

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.8.4 Research & Development Expense

7.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.9.4 Research & Development Expense

7.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.10. Eli Lilly and Company

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Financial Analysis

7.10.3 Regional Analysis

7.10.4 Research & Development Expense



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6bwfy



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

