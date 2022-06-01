Worldwide Application Infrastructure Middleware Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Microsoft and Oracle Among Others

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Infrastructure Middleware Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global application infrastructure middleware market reached a value of US$ 47.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 83.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Application infrastructure middleware (AIM) is a software-based solution used for mediating between networked operating systems and applications. It is usually set up between the operating systems and applications operating on multiple servers. B2B middleware, enterprise service bus, message-oriented middleware, transaction processing monitors and business process management are some of the commonly used AIM solutions.

They are deployed through public, hybrid or private cloud computing platforms for cloud integration of existing and new applications. They can be further integrated with message-oriented middleware (MOM), remote procedure call (RPC) and database, transactional, device, portal and robotics middleware. As a result, AIM finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication and healthcare.



Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Trends

The increasing adoption of cloud computing services across industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. AIM solutions are deployed in organizations to convert existing and complex applications into Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions.

Moreover, the widespread utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices is providing a thrust to the market growth. It aids in migrating and rebuilding mission-critical customer-centric applications and assets with improved integration and orchestration. AIM also offers enhanced enterprise mobility, data security and management of remote devices and databases, which is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the requirement of AIM solutions for operating application programming interfaces (APIs) and other digital and distributed infrastructures. Other factors, including the increasing deployment of wireless 5G networks, along with significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Informatica LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc. and Unisys Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global application infrastructure middleware market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global application infrastructure middleware market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global application infrastructure middleware market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Application Infrastructure Middleware Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Server-based

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Client-based

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Software

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 IT and Telecommunication

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Healthcare

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Retail

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Government

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Fujitsu Limited

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 International Business Machines Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Informatica LLC

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Oracle Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Salesforce.com Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 SAP SE

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Software AG

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 TIBCO Software Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Unisys Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/grfpy8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets