Worldwide Application Platform as a Service Industry to 2030 - Surging Adoption of aPaaS by Businesses Presents Opportunities
Jul 19, 2021, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Platform as a Service Market Research Report: By Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Service - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Due to the rising penetration of the internet and smartphones, companies around the world are digitally transforming themselves. As a result, the global application platform as a service market value is expected to increase from $6,023.3 million in 2020 to $22,687.3 million by 2030, at a 14.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. This is because to digitally transform themselves, businesses need an array of mobile and web applications.
Traditionally, the creation of apps has been a long and expensive process, as computer programmers generally demand high salaries. Thus, the application platform as a service (aPaaS market) is primarily growing as these solutions quicken up the application creation process and make it cost-effective. Cloud-based application platforms offer pre-coded modules, which even those with a relatively low level of programming expertise can use to create the apps.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the aPaaS market has received a boost because the shutting down of offices has impelled companies to take much of their work online. Similarly, due to the closing down of shopping complexes, even retailers have had to launch their mobile apps to target consumers and keep generating business. In addition, government agencies around the world are using mobile and web apps to provide the latest alerts related to the spread and containment measures for the pandemic.
The fastest growth in the aPaaS market, based on deployment mode, will be witnessed by the private cloud category in the coming years. Application platforms deployed on the private cloud allow companies to create business applications, as well as comply with the government mandates for data safety. Apart from these benefits, private cloud offers higher security, which will make it increasingly popular among enterprises requiring secure network environment.
In the past, the large enterprises dominated the aPaaS market, on the basis of enterprise size. Backed by larger budgets, such companies have been spending hefty sums on cloud computing tools, such as application platforms, in order to offer customers better services and engage with them on a deeper level. Additionally, cloud computing offers high efficiency and business agility, data security, backup recovery, and enhanced communication and collaboration among team members, regardless of where they are.
The implementation & integration category is predicted to hold the largest share in the aPaaS market in the coming years, under the service segment. With the rising demand for aPaaS solutions, the requirement for integration and implementation services is increasing, so that the solutions become reliable and usable. Such services are provided for the integration of on-premises and cloud-based applications and for assimilating the data from the source into the application platform.
Historically, North America generated the highest revenue in the aPaaS market due to the high cloud spending by companies, as they are taking efforts to digitally transform themselves. Moreover, the region is home to numerous established software and technology companies that offer aPaaS solutions for businesses of all sizes.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) will witness the fastest growth in the aPaaS market throughout this decade. Retailers in Australia, China, and India are rapidly adopting cloud services, as are manufacturing companies. Moreover, the demand for aPaaS solutions in the region is rising as a result of the increasing digitization rate and surging need of companies to have mobile and web applications, all because of the escalating penetration of the internet.
Major global aPaaS market players are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Software AG, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc., SAP SE, Mendix Technology B.V., Salesforce.com Inc., Shanghai Wanqi Mingdao Software Co. Ltd., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and Shenzhen Aozhe Network Technology Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Deployment Mode
4.1.1.1 Public cloud
4.1.1.2 Private cloud
4.1.1.3 Hybrid cloud
4.1.2 By Enterprise Size
4.1.2.1 SMEs
4.1.2.2 Large enterprises
4.1.3 By Service
4.1.3.1 Implementation & integration
4.1.3.2 Consulting
4.1.3.3 Maintenance
Chapter 5. Industry Outlook
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Trends
5.1.1.1 Emergence of low-code application platforms
5.1.1.2 Rise in popularity of cloud computing
5.1.2 Drivers
5.1.2.1 Ability to support enterprise level applications
5.1.2.2 Improved product offering coupled with high efficiency
5.1.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
5.1.3 Restraints
5.1.3.1 Vendor lock-in due to loss of business continuity on switching
5.1.3.2 Security concerns related to PaaS architecture
5.1.3.3 Impact analysis of Restraints on market forecast
5.1.4 Opportunities
5.1.4.1 "As a service" - the new paradigm to open new avenues
5.1.4.2 Surging adoption of aPaaS by businesses
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on aPaaS Market
5.3.1 Current Scenario
5.3.2 COVID-19 Scenario
5.3.3 Future Scenario
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry
5.4.4 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.5 Threat of Substitutes
Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Deployment Mode
6.2 By Enterprise Size
6.3 By Service
6.4 By Region
Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Deployment Mode
7.2 By Enterprise Size
7.3 By Service
7.4 By Country
Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Deployment Mode
8.2 By Enterprise Size
8.3 By Service
8.4 By Country
Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Deployment Mode
9.2 By Enterprise Size
9.3 By Service
9.4 By Country
Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
10.1 By Deployment Mode
10.2 By Enterprise Size
10.3 By Service
10.4 By Country
Chapter 11. MEA Market Size and Forecast
11.1 By Deployment Mode
11.2 By Enterprise Size
11.3 By Service
11.4 By Country
Chapter 12. Major Markets Segment Analysis
12.1 U.S. aPaaS Market
12.1.1 By Deployment Mode
12.1.2 By Enterprise Size
12.2 Canada aPaaS Market
12.2.1 By Deployment Mode
12.2.2 By Enterprise Size
12.3 U.K. aPaaS Market
12.3.1 By Deployment Mode
12.3.2 By Enterprise Size
12.4 Germany aPaaS Market
12.4.1 By Deployment Mode
12.4.2 By Enterprise Size
12.5 France aPaaS Market
12.5.1 By Deployment Mode
12.5.2 By Enterprise Size
12.6 Italy aPaaS Market
12.6.1 By Deployment Mode
12.6.2 ssBy Enterprise Size
12.7 Spain aPaaS Market
12.7.1 By Deployment Mode
12.7.2 By Enterprise Size
12.8 Rest of Europe aPaaS Market
12.8.1 By Deployment Mode
12.8.2 By Enterprise Size
12.9 China aPaaS Market
12.9.1 By Deployment Mode
12.9.2 By Enterprise Size
12.10 India aPaaS Market
12.10.1 By Deployment Mode
12.10.2 By Enterprise Size
12.11 Taiwan aPaaS Market
12.11.1 By Deployment Mode
12.11.2 By Enterprise Size
12.12 Macau aPaaS Market
12.12.1 By Deployment Mode
12.12.2 By Enterprise Size
12.13 Malaysia aPaaS Market
12.13.1 By Deployment Mode
12.13.2 By Enterprise Size
12.14 Singapore aPaaS Market
12.14.1 By Deployment Mode
12.14.2 By Enterprise Size
12.15 Greater Bay Area aPaaS Market
12.15.1 By Deployment Mode
12.15.2 By Enterprise Size
12.16 Japan aPaaS Market
12.16.1 By Deployment Mode
12.16.2 By Enterprise Size
12.17 Australia aPaaS Market
12.17.1 By Deployment Mode
12.17.2 By Enterprise Size
12.18 South Korea aPaaS Market
12.18.1 By Deployment Mode
12.18.2 By Enterprise Size
12.19 Brazil aPaaS Market
12.19.1 By Deployment Mode
12.19.2 By Enterprise Size
12.20 Mexico aPaaS Market
12.20.1 By Deployment Mode
12.20.2 By Enterprise Size
12.21 UAE aPaaS Market
12.21.1 By Deployment Mode
12.21.2 By Enterprise Size
12.22 Saudi Arabia aPaaS Market
12.22.1 By Deployment Mode
12.22.2 By Enterprise Size
12.23 South Africa aPaaS Market
12.23.1 By Deployment Mode
12.23.2 By Enterprise Size
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings
13.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players
13.3 Company Benchmarking of Key Players
13.4 Strategic Developments in the Market
13.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.4.2 Product Launches
13.4.3 Partnerships
Chapter 14. Company Profiles
14.1 Microsoft Corporation
14.1.1 Business Overview
14.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.1.3 Key Financial Summary
14.2 Alphabet Inc.
14.2.1 Business Overview
14.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.2.3 Key Financial Summary
14.3 IBM Corporation
14.3.1 Business Overview
14.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.3.3 Key Financial Summary
14.4 Software AG
14.4.1 Business Overview
14.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.4.3 Key Financial Summary
14.5 Alibaba Group Holding Limited
14.5.1 Business Overview
14.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.5.3 Key Financial Summary
14.6 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.
14.6.1 Business Overview
14.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.7 Mendix Technology B.V.
14.7.1 Business Overview
14.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.8 SAP SE
14.8.1 Business Overview
14.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.8.3 Key Financial Summary
14.9 Salesforce.com Inc.
14.9.1 Business Overview
14.9.2 Service Offerings
14.9.3 Key Financial Summary
14.10 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
14.10.1 Business Overview
14.10.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.11 Shanghai Wanqi Mingdao Software Co. Ltd.
14.11.1 Business Overview
14.11.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.12 Shenzhen Aozhe Network Technology Co. Ltd.
14.12.1 Business Overview
14.12.2 Product and Service Offerings
Chapter 15. Appendix
