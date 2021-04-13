Worldwide Artificial Organ and Bionics Industry to 2025 - Advantageous in Comparison Prosthetics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Organ and Bionics Market (2020-2025) by Type, Technology, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial organ and bionics market is estimated to be USD 21.41 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 32.05 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.4 %.



Market Dynamics



The demand for organ donors is ever increasing, and is very high compared to the actual supply. This has been a major boost for the artificial organ bionics market, as the patients cannot afford to wait in queue since the stakes are very high. Bionics and artificial organs are able to cater to the needs of those in need of organ transplantations and replacements. They can replicate the function of damaged organs.



Market Segmentation



The Global Artificial Organ and Bionics Market is segmented further based on Type, Technology, End user and Geography.



By Type, the market is classified into Artificial Organs includes Kidney, heart, lungs, liver, pancreas whereas Artificial Organs include Cochlear implant, exoskeleton, bionic limbs, vision bionics and brain bionics.



By Technology, the market is classified into mechanical and electronic bionics.



By Geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to rise and hold a larger share of this market in near future.



Recent Developments



1. In February 2020, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. collaborated with Kindred Healthcare, LLC to pilot EksoNR - a robotic exoskeleton, in their long-term acute care hospitals.

2. In April 2019, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation acquired CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company dedicated to non-invasive brain and tissue oxygenation monitoring.

3. In February 2018: A joint development agreement for an abdominal aortic aneurysm stent graft has been concluded between Jikei University School of Medicine and Asahi Kasei Corp.

4. In January 2018: Boston Scientific received an FDA approval for Spectra WaveWriterT Spinal Cord Stimulator System.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Zimmer Biomet , Medtronic, Abbott , ABIOMED Inc. , Berlin Heart Gmbh , Biomet, Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation , Edward Lifesciences Corporation , Ekso Bionics , Heartware International, Inc. , Iwalk, Inc. , Jarvik Heart, Inc. , SynCardia, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



