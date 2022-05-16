Worldwide Aseptic Pharma Processing Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbvie, Lonza and Baxter International Among Others

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market, By Component, By Technology, By Product, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aseptic pharma processing market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising demands for prolonged shelf-life of drugs, medicines, therapeutic creams, and other biological products. Aseptic pharma processing is performed to avoid degradation and ineffectiveness during terminal sterilizing.

The technique guarantees the removal of bacteria and other microbial pathogens that can hamper the quality of the product. Increasing disposable income of people in developing countries and rising preference for eco-friendly packaging are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global aseptic pharma processing market.

Moreover, improved equipment and technologies in the packaging industry due to advances in technology are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. High capital requirement for specialized aseptic equipment and increasing instances of various chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and other illnesses are propelling the global aseptic pharma processing market growth. Increasing initiatives by the government to support the packaging industry with financial investments and other resources and growing usage of self-administered drugs are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the global aseptic pharma processing market.

Higher investment in the pharmaceutical industry for research and product development for the advanced pharmaceuticals are also propelling the growth of the global aseptic pharma processing market. Stringent measures by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) have created a demand for high-quality pharma product packaging, which is expected to support the growth of global aseptic pharma processing market in the coming years.



The global aseptic pharma processing market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, product, application, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on the regional segmentation, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global aseptic pharma processing market due to increased investment in research and development by biopharmaceutical companies based in the region. Besides, increased awareness about health among the US population has led to rising demand for generic and OTC drugs, boosting the aseptic pharma processing market growth in the region.



Top companies dominating the global aseptic pharma processing market are Abbvie Inc., Lonza Group, Baxter International Inc., Recipharm AB, August Bioservices, LLC, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Recro Pharma Inc., Samsung Biologics, Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services Ltd., Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., Alcami Corporation, LSNE Contract Manufacturing, IRISYS, Robert Bosch GmbH, etc.



