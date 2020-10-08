Worldwide Auto-Injectors Industry to 2026 - Increasing Number of Chronic Diseases is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Auto-Injectors Market Global Forecast by Regions, Application (Anaphylaxis, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others), Product Types, Distribution Channels, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global market for auto-injectors and offers a thorough overview of the growth drivers and barriers, industry trends, leading players and their future predictions.



An auto-injector is a diagnostic device that is used for the treatment of allergies. It works as the injection which is given at the accurate depth and through which patients feel comfortable comparing to manual syringes. As the auto-injector is a modern developed device, so they are more preferred over conventional devices these days. According to this research analysis, it is predicted that by 2026, the Global Auto-Injector Market will be US$ 5.8 billion.



According to the product basis, the auto-injector market is classified by the prefilled and fillable injector. According to usability, the market was categorized into disposable and reusable injectors. The combined growth of these injectors technologically sustains the growth of the auto-injectors market globally. The most restraining factors of the auto-injector market are the side effects of the drugs, which affect human intolerance.



The United States allergy is counted as the sixth leading cause of critical cause of chronic illness. North America region held a dominant position in the global auto-injectors market share in 2019. The market in Europe is witnessing increasing shortages of epinephrine auto-injectors following manufacturing issues with the Emerade brand auto-injector. Therefore, critical companies in the market can focus on expanding their presence in the region.



May 2020, the Kaleo Company has relaunched the auto-injector in Canada. The federal governments of the states were stepping forward for the approvals of the auto-injectors market in the globe. Another imitative taken in Aug 2020 by Antares Pharma and Lunatus has entered in countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE for the distribution of the drugs in the market. Due to the widespread of the coronavirus virus across the globe, it has affected the supply-chain system of the auto-injectors market globally.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Growth Drivers

3.1 Increasing number of Chronic Disease

3.2 Increasing Prevalence of Food Allergy

3.3 Government Initiatives

3.4 Decline in Price of Epipen



4 Challenges

4.1 Unmet Needs in Allergic Care

4.2 Regulatory Hurdle in United States



5 Global Auto-Injectors Market



6 Market Share - Global Auto-Injectors

6.1 Geographical Regions

6.2 Application

6.3 Product Type

6.4 Usability

6.5 Distribution Channels



7 Regions - Auto-Injectors Market

7.1 North America

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.4 Middle East & Africa



8 Application - Auto-Injectors Market

8.1 Anaphylaxis

8.2 Multiple Sclerosis

8.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis

8.4 Others



9 Product Type - Auto-Injectors Market

9.1 Prefilled Auto-Injectors

9.2 Fillable Auto-Injectors



10 Usability - Auto-Injectors Market

10.1 Reusable Auto-Injectors

10.2 Disposable Auto-Injectors



11 Distribution Channels - Auto-Injectors Market

11.1 Online Pharmacies

11.2 Retail Pharmacies

11.3 Others



12 Company Analysis

12.1 Antares Pharma, Inc

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Company Initiatives & Recent Developments

12.1.3 Financial Insight

12.2 Mylan N.V. - Company Analysis

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Company Initiatives & Recent Developments

12.2.3 Financial Insight

12.3 Amgen Inc.

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Company Initiatives & Recent Developments

12.3.3 Financial Insight

12.4 Novartis AG

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Company Initiatives & Recent Developments

12.4.3 Financial Insight

12.5 Bayer AG

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Company Initiatives & Recent Developments

12.5.3 Financial Insight



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5g9qnr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

