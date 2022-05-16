Worldwide Automotive 3D Printer Industry to 2027 - Featuring 3D Systems, Formlabs and Markforged Among Others

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive 3D Printer Market, By Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Disposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Laminated Object Manufacturing, and Others), By Application, By Region, Competitional Forecast and Opportunity, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive 3D printer market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising development of lightweight automobile parts utilizing 3D and high capital investments in automotive technology by market players. Besides, the increasing need to develop lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent measures by the government regarding automobiles and auto parts are expected to propel the growth of the global automotive 3D printer market in the coming years.

Moreover, an increasing number of collaborations of leading 3D printing companies with automotive OEMs and the rising penetration of electric vehicles are fueling the growth of the global automotive 3D printer market. Increasing purchasing capacity of consumers and shifting consumer preferences to develop advanced technologies are anticipated to drive the growth of the global automotive 3D printer market. Automotive OEMs are actively using 3D printing technologies for new product innovation and rapid prototyping, which is anticipated to propel the demand for the growth of the automotive 3D printer market.

Ongoing technological advancements to improve the overall functioning of vehicles and enhance convenience for drivers and passengers are contributing to the increased application of 3D printing in the automotive sector. However, lack of skilled labor and high initial costs are expected to hamper the growth of the automotive 3D printer market in the coming years.



The global automotive 3D printer market is segmented based on technology, application, regional distribution, and company. Based on the technology, the global automotive 3D printer market is divided into stereolithography, fused disposition modelling, selective laser sintering, laminated object manufacturing, three-dimensional inject printing, and others. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technology is expected to hold the largest share in the automotive 3D printer market owing to its increased use in automotive, aerospace tooling, biomedical, and architecture. Besides, SLS technology-based 3D printing helps create more durable prototypes compared to other technologies, which is boosting its growth in the global automotive 3D printer market.



Major players operating in the global automotive 3D printer market are 3D Systems Corp., Formlabs Inc., Markforged, Inc., Zortrax S.A., Ultimaker BV, etc.

Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global automotive 3D printer market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive 3D printer market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast global automotive 3D printer market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive 3D printer market

To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive 3D printer market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global automotive 3D printer market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive 3D printer market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global automotive 3D printer market

