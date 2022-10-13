Worldwide Automotive Coatings Industry to 2027 - Focus on Types, Technologies, Layers and Regional Demand

Oct 13, 2022, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Coatings: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an updated review of the automotive coatings market, focusing on its types, technologies, layers and regional demand.
The report provides detailed analyses of key trends and opportunities impacting the market's growth. It also analyzes the challenges faced by automotive coating companies and producers of passenger and commercial vehicles.
The report has a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the automotive coatings market at the global level.
The market sizes and estimations are provided in terms of volume (million liters) and value ($ millions), considering 2021 as base year, with a market forecast for the period from 2022 to 2027. Regional market sizes, with respect to OEM and refinish types by technology and by layer, are also provided. The impact of COVID-19 was considered while estimating market sizes.
A coating is a layer on a substrate that protects the substrate from the external environment and gives color and glossiness to the substrate. In addition, the coating provides safety from corrosion, ultraviolet (UV) light and temperature fluctuations. Automotive coating features such as scratch resistance, compatibility with any substrate and environmental friendliness fuel demand for automotive coatings.
Automotive OEM coatings are used by automotive manufacturers on new passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Automotive refinish coatings are used only for aftermarket purposes, where coating is applied to vehicles after the initial manufacturing process. The demand for refinish coating may rise due to increasing rate of accidents or aging vehicles.
Report Includes
- 75 data tables and 31 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for automotive coatings
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, both in terms of value and volume, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Details on the technical and commercial aspects of various layers of automotive coating, and advantages of automotive coating technologies
- Information on the technological innovation, the environmental concerns and the regulatory pressures that are currently faced by coating suppliers
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and forecast
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International and The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
- The automotive coatings market experienced uncertain conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide lockdowns. There was a dramatic decline of vehicle sales in 2020 and 2021, shortages in raw material availability, and supply chain issues. This, in turn, has significantly affected the growth of the automotive coatings industry, globally.
- Moreover, the pressure to use environmentally friendly automotive coatings is increasing across the globe. Increased raw material prices and stricter environmental regulations on VOC levels has forced companies to focus on the development of automotive coatings with advanced technologies that comply with current and future environmental regulations.
- This updated study provides a detailed description of COVID-19's impact on the automotive coatings market and discusses new innovations and technologies in the coatings industry that comply with global environmental regulations.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Value Chain
- Description of Automobile Coating Processes
- Automotive Coating Layers
- E-coating
- Primer
- Base Coat
- Clear Coat
- Automotive Coating Technology
- Water-borne
- Powder Coating
- Solvent-Borne
- Others
- Automotive Coating Resins
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Acrylic
- Others
- Automotive Coating Types
- Automotive OEMs
- Automotive Refinish
- Automotive Coating Applications
- Metals
- Plastics
- Present Automotive Coating Market
Chapter 4 Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Market
Chapter 5 Global Market for Automotive Coatings
Chapter 6 Global Market for Automotive OEM Coatings
- Overview
- Automotive OEM Coating Market by Technology
- Global Automotive OEM Coating Market by Coating Layer
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM E-Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Primers by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Base Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Clear Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Solvent Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Water-Borne Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Powder Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Other Automotive OEM Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM E-Coatings by Technology
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Primers by Technology
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Base Coating Technology
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Clear Coating Technology
Chapter 7 Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coatings
- Overview
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coating Technology
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coatings by Coating Layer
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coating by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Primers by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Base Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Clear Coating by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Solvent Coating by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Water-Borne Coating by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Powder Coating by Region
- Global Market for Other Automotive Refinish Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Primer by Technology
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Base Coating by Technology
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Clear Coating by Technology
Chapter 8 Market Indicators
- Automotive Industry (2020 to 2022)
- Growth in Electric Vehicles
- Increasing Demand for Metallic Coating
- Ultraviolet (UV) Technology
- Exploring UV Attributes
- Automotive Forward Lighting
- Exterior Plastic Parts
- SMC Body Panels
- OEM Clear Coating
- Other Applications
- Technological Changes: Integrated Solutions, Anti-collision Systems, Color Innovation and Reliability
- PixelPaint Non-Overspray Technology
- Robots for Detailed Surface Painting
- Robot Control to Process Control
- Dense Phase Technology
- Shifting Consumer Preferences: Paint Color and Vehicle Weight
- North American Color Preference
- European Color Preference
- Asia-Pacific Color Preference
- South American Color Preference
- African Color Preference
- Decrease in Accident Rates Restrain Refinishing Market in 2020
- Road Deaths by Age Group in 2020
- Road Deaths by Transport Mode in 2020
- Conclusion
- Insurance Industry Driving Demand for Auto Refinish Market
- Recent Trends in Auto Insurance
Chapter 9 Patent Review
- Recent Patents on Automotive Coatings
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape: Global
- Major Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Akzonobel N.V.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
- Basf Se
- Diamond Vogel
- Hempel A/S
- Liquiguard Technologies Inc.
- Ppg Industries Inc.
- Rpm International Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
