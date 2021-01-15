Worldwide Automotive Electric Actuator Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Electric Actuator - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Automotive Electric Actuator market accounted for $7.48 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.84 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The growing demand for in-vehicle comfort systems attributed to an increase in the command for a luxurious and comfortable ride is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the threat of failure of electric components in an electric actuator is hampering market growth.



Automotive electric actuators help in regulating engine inactive speed, engine torque, etc., which help raise the engine effectiveness and vehicle performance. This actuator is used to normally operate a multi-turn valve. Moreover, a mechanical brake is installed above the motor, which enables the actuator, to keep a check on the opening of the valve, and avoid the valve from getting opened completely when not required. In the absence of this brake, the valve will be opened and closed back to its original position continuously.



Based on the application, the interior segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it consists of products, together with a power window, HVAC, power seat, steering column, and several others. Growing dissemination of power seat in passenger vehicles and HVAC systems in light commercial vehicles is expected to drive the command for interior applications of electric actuators.



By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to more number of vehicles produced in the region, as compared to that in other regions. Furthermore, the dissemination of electric vehicles in the Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, which impels the market for automotive electric actuators in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Electric Actuator Market include Aptiv, Borg Warner Inc., Continental AG, CTS Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Hella GmbH & Co., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric, KGaA, MAHLE GmbH, Mitusbishi Corporation, Nidec Motors & Actuators, Robert Bosch GmbH, Robertshaw Controls Pvt. Ltd., and Valeo.



