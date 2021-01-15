Worldwide Automotive Electric Actuator Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants
Jan 15, 2021, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Electric Actuator - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Automotive Electric Actuator market accounted for $7.48 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.84 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The growing demand for in-vehicle comfort systems attributed to an increase in the command for a luxurious and comfortable ride is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the threat of failure of electric components in an electric actuator is hampering market growth.
Automotive electric actuators help in regulating engine inactive speed, engine torque, etc., which help raise the engine effectiveness and vehicle performance. This actuator is used to normally operate a multi-turn valve. Moreover, a mechanical brake is installed above the motor, which enables the actuator, to keep a check on the opening of the valve, and avoid the valve from getting opened completely when not required. In the absence of this brake, the valve will be opened and closed back to its original position continuously.
Based on the application, the interior segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it consists of products, together with a power window, HVAC, power seat, steering column, and several others. Growing dissemination of power seat in passenger vehicles and HVAC systems in light commercial vehicles is expected to drive the command for interior applications of electric actuators.
By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to more number of vehicles produced in the region, as compared to that in other regions. Furthermore, the dissemination of electric vehicles in the Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, which impels the market for automotive electric actuators in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Electric Actuator Market include Aptiv, Borg Warner Inc., Continental AG, CTS Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Hella GmbH & Co., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric, KGaA, MAHLE GmbH, Mitusbishi Corporation, Nidec Motors & Actuators, Robert Bosch GmbH, Robertshaw Controls Pvt. Ltd., and Valeo.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Valve Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 2 Port Valve
5.3 3 Port Valve
5.4 4 Port Valve
5.5 5 Port Valve
6 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fuel Injection Actuator
6.3 Active Grille Actuator
6.4 Brake Actuator
6.5 Cooling Valve Actuator
6.6 EGR Actuator
6.7 Headlamp Actuator
6.8 Hood Lift Actuator
6.9 HVAC Actuator
6.10 Power Seat Actuator
6.11 Power Window Actuator
6.12 Steering Column Actuator
6.13 Sunroof Actuator
6.14 Tailgate Actuator
6.15 Throttle Actuator
6.16 Turbo Actuator
6.17 VVT Actuator
6.18 Wiper Actuator
7 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aftermarket
7.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
8 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electric Actuator
8.3 Hydraulic Actuator
8.4 Pneumatic Actuator
8.5 Hybrid
8.6 Statistical
8.7 Rule-based
9 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.3 On-premises
10 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)
10.3 Large Enterprises
11 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Component
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Services
11.2.1 Managed Services
11.2.2 Professional Services
11.3 Solutions
11.3.1 Platform
11.3.2 Software Tools
12 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Electric Vehicles
12.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
12.4 Light Commercial Vehicles
12.5 Passenger Vehicles
12.6 Body & Exterior
12.7 Engine
12.8 Interior
12.9 IC Powered Vehicles
12.10 Automatic Summarization
12.11 Information Extraction
12.12 Language Identification
12.13 Machine Translation
12.14 Question Answering
12.15 Sentiment Analysis
12.16 Spam Recognition
12.17 Text Classification
13 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By End User
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
13.3 Manufacturing
13.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
13.5 Retail and Ecommerce
13.6 Government and Defense
13.7 Media and Entertainment
13.8 Telecommunications and IT
13.9 Travel and Hospitality
13.10 Research and Education
13.11 Energy and Utilities
14 Global Automotive Electric Actuator Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.3 Mexico
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.2 UK
14.3.3 Italy
14.3.4 France
14.3.5 Spain
14.3.6 Rest of Europe
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.4.1 Japan
14.4.2 China
14.4.3 India
14.4.4 Australia
14.4.5 New Zealand
14.4.6 South Korea
14.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
14.5 South America
14.5.1 Argentina
14.5.2 Brazil
14.5.3 Chile
14.5.4 Rest of South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
14.6.1 Saudi Arabia
14.6.2 UAE
14.6.3 Qatar
14.6.4 South Africa
14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
15 Key Developments
15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.3 New Product Launch
15.4 Expansions
15.5 Other Key Strategies
16 Company Profiling
16.1 Aptiv
16.2 Borg Warner Inc.
16.3 Continental AG
16.4 CTS Corporation
16.5 DENSO Corporation
16.6 Hella GmbH & Co.
16.7 Hitachi Ltd.
16.8 Johnson Electric
16.9 KGaA
16.10 MAHLE GmbH
16.11 Mitusbishi Corporation
16.12 Nidec Motors & Actuators
16.13 Robert Bosch GmbH
16.14 Robertshaw Controls Pvt. Ltd.
16.15 Valeo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ppxu8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets