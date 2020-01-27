Worldwide Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market Outlook 2018-2027 - Asia Pacific Poised to Show Strong Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market accounted for $3.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $16.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. Growing automobile production in the developing regions and increased installation of these pumps for improving the customer's safety are the major factors driving the market growth. However, decreasing car ownership due to the availability of smart mobility solutions is restraining market growth.



The device that gets the drive from the camshaft that is inside the engine is called automatic electric vacuum pump. The installation of the electric vacuum pump gives additional benefit to the engines which improve the performance of the vehicle. The basic functionality of the automatic electric vacuum pump is to exhaust the air out from the brake booster tank which, in turn, creates vacuum thus being helpful in the application of the brake.



Based on the vehicle, the passenger vehicles segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to the presence of stringent regulations related to fuel efficiency. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. OEMs in the emerging nations such as India and China in the Asia Pacific region are considering increasing their production volume coupled with the enhanced manufacturing facilities



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market, By Vehicle

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.3 Passenger Vehicles



6 Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Leaf Type

6.3 Swing Piston Type

6.4 Diaphragm Type



7 Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

7.3 Aftermarket



8 Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electric Vehicle

8.2.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

8.2.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

8.2.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

8.3 Gasoline/Diesel Vehicle



9 Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



Continental AG

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Mikuni Corp.

Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

Youngshin Precision Co. Ltd.

LPR Global

GZ Motorsports

Johnson Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

WABCO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3r63c

